The Most Popular Engagement Ring Trend Of 2020 Has A Hidden Detail

Sometimes, to appreciate the full breathtaking beauty of something, you have to look at it from a different angle. That’s certainly true of the most popular engagement ring trend of 2020 — like many of the best romances, it’s far more than initially meets the eye. When viewed from above, the hidden halo engagement ring may just look like a standard solitaire ring. But if you catch a glance from the side, you’ll see its stunning hidden secret: a pavé diamond halo that encircles the center stone from underneath.

It goes without saying that halo settings have been hot for some time now, but this new twist on the trend is perfect for the bride who prefers understated glamour.

“Less is more this year,” Michelle Demaree, engagement ring expert and founder of Miss Diamond Atelier, told Entertainment Tonight. “Clients want their center stone to shine.”

Even celebs have embraced the trend. Back in August 2019, Jordan Rodgers re-proposed to JoJo Fletcher with an oval-shaped diamond ring featuring a delicate two-tone band and an encrusted hidden halo. The custom engagement ring was designed by jeweler Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge.

There are plenty of perks to the hidden halo style, too, beyond just the subtle added sparkle. The hidden halo can work with any shape diamond — from princess and cushion-cut to marquis, oval, and pear. Not only that, but since the halo sits beneath the stone, it offers plenty of room for extra diamonds on the band without crowding the center stone. If you like the idea of mixing metals, a hidden halo allows you to do so while maintaining a cohesive design. Additionally, there are a variety of ways to incorporate the hidden halo setting, depending on your preferences. The most common design features a halo directly underneath the diamond’s girdle, but some settings include a scalloped halo around the midway point of the diamond and others have the halo at the base of the setting.

So, it should come as no surprise that hidden halos are quickly becoming the most sought-after engagement ring style. In fact, Google searches for “hidden halo engagement rings” are up 219% since 2018 and 105% in the last 12 months alone.

If you find yourself smitten with this style, there are so many hidden halo rings to choose from featuring a wide range of metals, stones, settings, and diamond shapes. Here are just a handful of these on-trend engagement rings that boast a sparkly little secret.

Whether you opt for a sterling silver band (or solid gold for an upcharge), this eye-catching engagement ring is guaranteed to inspire compliments — thanks not only to the 2.5-carat Moissanite center stone, but also the pavé diamonds that encircle it from below.

According to Demaree, oval-shaped diamonds are in high demand right now — so this ring combines two 2020 trends. The total carat weight in diamond equivalent for this expertly-faceted, brilliant cut, near-colorless Moissanite is an impressive 2.25 carats.

The dazzling 2-carat Moissanite at the center of this ring boasts VVS1-VVS2 (or near-perfect) clarity — which is among the top-tier grades on the scale. In addition to featuring a hidden halo, it also includes 40 Moissanites lining the band. If rose gold isn't your thing, it's also available in white gold and yellow gold (for the same price).

This bold ring gives off slightly edgy vibes, thanks to the black rhodium setting. The hidden diamond halo, which wraps around the base of the center gem, offers some subtle sparkle — while the slender studded band adds to the wow factor. Note that the price for this ring is for the setting only.

It's no surprise that this handmade ring is a best-seller on Etsy — between the sleek, simplistic band, the sizeable round-cut Moissanite, and the hidden halo that wraps around the bottom of the center stone, it's both understated and elegant.

Is it just me, or is a cushion-cut stone the epitome of timeless romance? This one is only made more beautiful by a hidden halo of Moissanites just beneath the center gem, which add a glittery surprise when the ring is viewed from the side. Whether you opt for a yellow, rose, or white tone metal finish, you can't go wrong.

Not only does this striking hidden halo ring feature a 2-carat, oval cut Moissanite and a solid 14K rose gold band/setting, but it also comes with free engraving (up to 20 letters). So, you can have a message included on the inside of the band that holds special meaning for your relationship.

What makes this engagement ring stand out is not only the hidden halo perched on the four-prong setting but also the unique roped cable band. Note that the center stone is not included in the price for this ring, but it's designed to fit an oval-shaped diamond or other gem.

The weight on this massive Moissanite is a whopping 5.5 carats, so this stunner is sure to draw stares wherever you go. For a higher price tag, you can also opt for a gold setting instead of silver.

If you're a bride who can't get enough bling, this extra ring is for you— it features not one, but two bands studded with scalloped pavé-set diamonds, as well as a glittering hidden halo wrapping all away around the gallery. The double bands aren't just for show, either, they hold a symbolic meaning that refers to a harmonious eternal partnership. FYI, the price point only includes the setting, but the ring can be made to fit any shape stone, from round or radiant to princess or pear.