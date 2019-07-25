8 Photos Of Grand Weddings That Were So Extra, Your Jaw Will Drop
It's summer, which means it's ice cream time and wedding season — two of my favorite things (honestly, I eat ice cream year-round, and I'm constantly getting married, but still). I love summer, and I love attending weddings. Sometimes, they're simply so gorgeous I just don't know what to do with myself! If you're anything like me, you get a huge burst of excitement when you look at stunning photos of grand weddings, so I have some here to whet your appetite. After all, you don't need to actually be at a wedding to get the benefit.
I've never been married, and I'm not sure what type of wedding I want. There are so many different ways to have an incredible ceremony, and looking at pictures provides me with some awesome inspiration. If you do want to get married (totally up to you), and you do want to have a wedding (again, your choice), seeing what other people's weddings look like could help you plan yours. But just remember — your wedding doesn't have to be fancy or huge for it to be special to you. The most important thing is that you have a good time because everyone is there to celebrate your love.
Read on to find eight photos of jaw-droppingly gorgeous weddings.
1. An Evening Floral
I almost don't want anyone to come eat at these tables because they're so perfectly set right now. What if someone spills sauce on the tablecloth!?! (It would be me — it always is.)
2. Confetti-Love
I want all my friends and family there to shower me with confetti as I kiss my partner! And I don't even like confetti — that's how incredible this ceremony looks.
3. A Central Dance Floor
You'll be witnessing the first dance from all angles and you're going to love it. Everything about this wedding is beautiful. There's no wrong place to look.
4. An Ocean View
This spot could not be more idyllic. Truly, beaches were invented for weddings like these.
5. Woodland Lovers
I do truly believe the groom matched his attire (and possibly facial hair) to the general aesthetic of this wedding, and he did not make the wrong choice.
6. A Carnival Of Lights
This is the classiest thing I've ever seen. Red and gold together? It's beyond regal.
7. A Wooden Haven
This wedding locale shines with sunlight but can also keep you safe in the rain. It's gorgeous and it's all purpose. I'd get married here.
8. Sparkly Sparklers
Sure, those might just be a trick of the light, but the whole room is so beautiful, the sparkles really fit in. And this couple is absolutely shining.
There are all types of ways to have a beautiful wedding. It can be outdoors or inside, big or small, white or colorful. These weddings are grand, but your wedding just has to be the perfect one for you, if you're interested in having a wedding. No matter what, enjoy the photos — there's nothing quite as joyful as witnessing love!