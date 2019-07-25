It's summer, which means it's ice cream time and wedding season — two of my favorite things (honestly, I eat ice cream year-round, and I'm constantly getting married, but still). I love summer, and I love attending weddings. Sometimes, they're simply so gorgeous I just don't know what to do with myself! If you're anything like me, you get a huge burst of excitement when you look at stunning photos of grand weddings, so I have some here to whet your appetite. After all, you don't need to actually be at a wedding to get the benefit.

I've never been married, and I'm not sure what type of wedding I want. There are so many different ways to have an incredible ceremony, and looking at pictures provides me with some awesome inspiration. If you do want to get married (totally up to you), and you do want to have a wedding (again, your choice), seeing what other people's weddings look like could help you plan yours. But just remember — your wedding doesn't have to be fancy or huge for it to be special to you. The most important thing is that you have a good time because everyone is there to celebrate your love.

Read on to find eight photos of jaw-droppingly gorgeous weddings.

1. An Evening Floral Shutterstock I almost don't want anyone to come eat at these tables because they're so perfectly set right now. What if someone spills sauce on the tablecloth!?! (It would be me — it always is.)

2. Confetti-Love Shutterstock I want all my friends and family there to shower me with confetti as I kiss my partner! And I don't even like confetti — that's how incredible this ceremony looks.

3. A Central Dance Floor Shutterstock You'll be witnessing the first dance from all angles and you're going to love it. Everything about this wedding is beautiful. There's no wrong place to look.

4. An Ocean View Shutterstock This spot could not be more idyllic. Truly, beaches were invented for weddings like these.

5. Woodland Lovers Shutterstock I do truly believe the groom matched his attire (and possibly facial hair) to the general aesthetic of this wedding, and he did not make the wrong choice.

6. A Carnival Of Lights Shutterstock This is the classiest thing I've ever seen. Red and gold together? It's beyond regal.

7. A Wooden Haven Shutterstock This wedding locale shines with sunlight but can also keep you safe in the rain. It's gorgeous and it's all purpose. I'd get married here.