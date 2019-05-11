Tongues can be used for all sorts of sexual ventures, not least of which is dirty talk. While I've seen some dexterous tongues do some amazing things, I've never been more impressed with a tongue's action in the bedroom than when someone utters a completely unique dirty talk phrase (I say "impressed" to mean "shocked", sometimes in a good way, but not always). I also sleep with a lot of comedians and I never really know if they're trying to make a joke, but a lot of them are successful at making me laugh, so I'll give them some credit. Seriously, the cringeworthy dirty talk phrases make for the best material.

I wanted to hear other women's experiences with dirty talk. As many wild ones as I've heard ("I want to eat your skin but I'm a vegan so I won't" — so embarrassing to think I slept with a vegan), I knew if I asked more people, I'd get even better responses. Their answers will not disappoint — it turns out, what people say in the bedroom is completely different from what you'd hear IRL or on TV (the only two places I can imagine you'd hear another person speak).

Read on to hear nine women's insane dirty talk gems.

1. Private Property Giphy Come on my t*ts like you own them. — Kristin, 34

2. Age Is A Number Giphy A guy once whispered to me during foreplay, “You make me feel... young. You make me feel... alive.” We were both 20. — Natalie, 32

3. It's Not A Size Thing Giphy Micropenis dude and I got it on, and the whole time he kept saying "you're so cool." — Natasha, 26

4. Everyone's Favorite Word Giphy Do I make you moist? — Nicole, 24

5. Is Romance Dirty? Giphy Was your father a thief? Why? Because he stole two stars and put them in your eyes — Anastasia, 20

6. Better All The Time Giphy You get so much hotter every time we break up. Can I f*ck you? — Annie, 27

7. Cozy And Cozier Giphy I had a guy once refer to my vagina as a "cozy nook." — Jen, 30

8. A Rising Tide Giphy I was with a guy one time who wanted to comment on my... um... moisture level, so he said “Oooh! it’s high tide at Fisher beach!” He also yelled “You go girl!” as I was approaching climax. — Sasha, 28