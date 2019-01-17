Those of you who enjoy the sweet taste of toffee might enjoy these English Toffee Peanut M&M's, which are inspired by Great Britain. They're tasty, elegant, and ready to be devoured.

Now that you know more about each flavor, you're probably wondering when you'll be able to head to the store and try them. According to Mars Wrigley Confectionery's press release, the new selections will be available at retailers nationwide on Jan. 28. In other words, you have some time to cleanse your palate before opening one (or three) of these bags.

If you're excited to try these internationally-inspired flavors, you're not alone. Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director of M&M's, talked about the new Flavor Vote contest in a press release. She said,

With M&M’s Flavor Vote back this year, we’re thrilled for our fans to vote and are sure the three internationally-inspired flavors will excite their taste buds. We believe flavors have the power to transport you, and this time, we are making that journey a reality by offering participating fans the chance to win a trip around the world.

As Miazga-Bedrick mentioned, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip to Mexico, Thailand, or England when you partake in the Flavor Vote contest. You can start voting on Jan. 28, 2019, per Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Once that date comes around, you can head to the M&M's Flavor Vote website, or text "Vote" 84444. Easy peasy.

If you're having trouble deciding on a flavor, don't fret. According to a press release, you'll have until May 17 to pick your favorite — so there's no need to rush. Once all votes are in, the winning flavor will be announced in August 2019, and that bag will score a spot on shelves nationwide.

It's gonna be a tough decision, y'all. Taste (and choose) wisely.