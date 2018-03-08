Sometimes the only thing that can satisfy your sweet tooth is a classic candy that you've enjoyed over and over again. M&M'S are definitely a classic chocolate treat, but the brand is switching it up next month by launching three new flavors. Not only will you get to try the three new crunchy dark chocolate flavors, but you also get to choose which one stays. Learn how to vote for the next M&M'S flavor, and you could have a say in which one of the new flavors stays for good.

According to Fortune, this is M&M'S second Flavor Vote campaign. It's pretty much exactly what it sounds like, and voting for your new favorite flavor is so easy. M&M's released the three new flavors to select U.S. stores beginning Thursday, March 8, 2018 (the flavors are available nationwide on April 1), and you will have until May 25 to cast your vote for whichever new flavor you like best. These aren't simply flavor twists on the classic M&M'S, either. The new varieties are made with a crispy rice center (to give it a crunch) and dark chocolate.

You can choose from Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint. When you've decided which new flavor rocks your crispy, crunchy chocolate world, cast your vote at the Flavor Vote website, or post a selfie on social media along with one of these three hashtags to indicate your favorite crunchy M&M'S flavor: #VoteCrunchyRaspberry, #VoteCrunchyMint, or #VoteCrunchyEspresso. To vote off the web (without a selfie), you can text "VOTE" to 84444, according to Hello Giggles.

All three of these limited-edition flavors will hit the shelves at retailers nationwide on April 1, 2018 for your tasting pleasure, according to a Mars, Incorporated (M&M'S parent company) press release. Once you get your hands all three of the new limited edition crunchy M&M'S flavors, you'll have to get to work figuring out which one reigns supreme according to your taste buds. It's hard work, but somebody's gotta do it, right?

So, what can you expect why you bite into this dark chocolate and crispy rice combination? When you go for the Crunchy Raspberry, you'll taste a plain rice crisp at the center of a raspberry-flavored dark chocolate covered in the trademark colorful M&M'S candy shell. The Crunchy Mint and Crunchy Espresso flavors both feature a cocoa rice crisp at the center of the respective flavors, per the press release. Honestly, I don't know if I could choose a winner, because all three of these new M&M'S flavors sound like they will taste delicious — so I'm glad the final decision is up to the true M&M'S fans.

With such a big decision ahead of casting your vote, it's best to make sure that you give each flavor a thorough tasting (a second helping of each flavor is practically a must). This is serious candy business because the winning flavor will be sold nationwide for an 18-month period. That's right, you'll continue to enjoy the dark chocolate crunchy goodness of only one of these new limited-edition flavors, so you better get tasting and cast your vote by May 25.

There is a limit of one vote per person a day, but you can make your voice heard daily if you want to do so. The winning flavor that garners the most votes will be announced in August 2018, so make sure you mark your calendar to see if your favorite flavor can rise to the top.

M&M'S previous 2016 Flavor Vote resulted in Coffee Nut M&M'S hitting the shelves right next to the Original Peanut M&M'S after 1 million votes were cast. Given this year's new tasty limited-edition flavors, I think it's safe to assume that just as many M&M'S fans will make their voices heard to get their favorite crunchy M&M'S flavor on the shelves for good.