The Lush BOGO Sale Is Happening Right Now & Free Bath Bombs Await

Nothing's better than a sweetly-scented Lush bath bomb on a cold winter's night. A long soak in a tub blessed by a bath melt can do wonders for your skin (and your psyche). If your Lushie senses kick in during the cold weather, you're in luck! The Lush BOGO sale is happening right now, so you can buy your favorite seasonal shower gel, lotion, or assorted bath accessory and score one free. Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean gift giving and receiving have ended. Grab a box set for that friend you still haven't purchased anything for (whoops), or add a dozen bath bombs to your cart just for your own personal enjoyment. The holidays are hard, and you deserve some much-needed relaxation time.

As you may recall, Lush doesn't do Black Friday deals. However, they more than make up for it with their annual Boxing Day sales. Boxing Day might sound unfamiliar to you, as it's not widely celebrated in the United States, but the holiday holds a lot of weight in England and a handful of other countries historically connected to the UK. The tradition of Boxing Day dates back to the Middle Ages.

On Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, churches would open their collection boxes and distribute the money to the less fortunate, hence the term "boxing." Over time, the holiday evolved into a day of shopping for extreme discounts. Corporations would slash the prices on items post-holiday and stores would offer door buster sales to early birds ready to shop. Today, Boxing Day works very similarly to Black Friday in England and other countries. Because the Lush company has English origins, they honor the Boxing Day tradition each year with a big BOGO sale on Dec. 26. Luckily, we get to reap the rewards of their generosity.

Right now all Christmas-related goodies on Lush's website and in stores are buy one, get one free. So if Santa forgot to bring you that Snow Fairy Sparkle Jar ($10; lushusa.com), you can buy one for yourself and get a second one for your sister (or just to save for later). If your skin has taken a dry and flaky beating from the ever-changing but always brutal winter weather, then you can stock up on body lotions for half the original cost. Whether your poison is bath bombs or bath melts, there's really something for everyone this year.

The sale began on Dec. 26, so you're going to have to act fast. Many of the most popular holiday items have already sold out on the Lush website. Luckily, numerous shower gels and sparkle jars are still in stock. To participate in the sale, all you need to do is visit the Lush site, select any qualifying BOGO product (they are all clearly marked), select a second qualifying product of equal or lesser value, then head to check out. You can purchase up to 40 different items, but remember, Lush products are on the more organic side and contain mostly natural preservatives as opposed to synthetic preservatives. The average shelf-life of a Lush product is a little over a year, so if you don't think you'll use your entire haul in the next 365 days, then take some items out of your cart.

Of course, if you're searching for that elusive bath bomb that's sold out on the site, visit a Lush store in person. My personal tip: visit a store off the beaten path (aka on a less frequented street or in a less populated shopping mall). You're more likely to find the gem you're searching for there.

To all my fellow Lushies: good luck and happy shopping! May your baths be bomb AF and your skin feel soothed and supple.