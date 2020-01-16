If your life were a literal rom-com, the soundtrack would be all of your favorite lovey-dovey tunes. From queuing up a playlist as you and your boo make dinner to playing "your song" on repeat as you drive around the city, there's no better feeling than sharing the music you love with the people you love. And if you're looking for the love song to listen to on Valentine’s Day, knowing your zodiac sign can really come in handy.

While astrology can't dictate everything, it can be fun to consider how your zodiac sign inspires your musical tastes. Whether you're a dreamy Libra that longs to hear a tune about fantasy and feelings or a guarded Scorpio who likes songs about taking your time with your emotions, knowing your perfect Valentine's Day song can help you put your own spin on Feb. 14. Though some people may like to go all out with flowers and candies, others may prefer to keep their V-Day more low-key. No matter your V-Day style, astrology can help you find your ideal soundtrack.

And if you're looking to spice up your Feb. 14 playlist, here is the love song to listen to this V-Day, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21–April 19): "All Of Me" By John Legend johnlegendVEVO on YouTube Fire sign Aries falls in love fast and jumps in with both feet. They'll love a song about completely giving all of yourself to your lover this V-Day.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): "Lingerie" By Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube Leave it to Lizzo, a Taurus queen herself, to make the perfect earth sign Valentine's Day anthem. A tune about waiting for your boo in the comfort of your own home, there's nothing better for the bull this Feb. 14.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): "Hate That I Love You" By Rihanna Ft. Ne-Yo RihannaVEVO on YouTube Sweet Gemini can be a little indecisive about matters of the heart. They'll love this Rihanna and Ne-Yo throwback about falling in love and yet, questioning everything.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): "She Will Be Loved" By Maroon 5 Maroon5VEVO on YouTube Much like Adam Levine, water sign Cancer won't mind standing on your corner in the rain, waiting for you to fall madly in love with them. Tender and intuitive, this love song will give them all the feelings this Feb. 14.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): "Love Myself" By Hailee Steinfeld HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube You guessed it — Leo's favorite Valentine's love song is a song about loving themselves. A tune about cultivating confidence and totally feeling yourself, this lion is already starting to roar.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): "Let Me Love You" By Mario MarioVEVO on YouTube ‌Hardworking Virgo shows their feelings through actions, not words. One to go out of their way to do something nice for their boo, they'll love Mario's jam about tending to a partner this Feb. 14.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): "Make Me Feel" By Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe on YouTube Dreamy and imaginative, Libra gets swept up in the moment and totally turned on by fantasy. They'll love to dance with their date this Valentine's Day to this song about feeling all the gooey feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): "Take A Chance On Me" By ABBA AbbaVEVO on YouTube Brooding and secretive, Scorpio doesn't let people in easily. Of course, when they find someone they really care about, they may just take a chance on them this Valentine's Day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): "Blank Space" By Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube While not every Sagittarius has a long list of ex-lovers, the archer is sure to have no shortage of stories of wild nights and adventures. Fun-loving and fearless, they'll love this T-Swift bop about living in the present and taking chances this V-Day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): "I Will Always Love You" By Dolly Parton SNOWMAN1793 on YouTube Don't be fooled by the Whitney Houston cover — this ballad is originally by country queen Dolly Parton. Serious Capricorn will love to hear a song about long-term commitment this Valentine's, especially in its traditional form.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): "That's Amore" By Dean Martin NM Catalogue on YouTube Who can keep a straight face when the words "pizza pie" are used in a love song? Definitely not Aquarius. Unconventional and creative, they'll crave a whimsical love song this Valentine's Day.