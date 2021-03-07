The Grammys are coming up on March 14, which means it's almost time for music's biggest annual awards show. You'll want to get ready to rock out during the event, because the list of 2021 Grammys performers includes some of the biggest artists in the world right now, like BTS, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles. Check out all the artists set to take the stage during the star-studded evening.

The Grammys revealed this year's lineup of performers on Sunday, March 7. The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center with only performers, nominees, and their guests in attendance, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though the event will certainly look a little different this year, you can still expect an epic night of entertainment with high-profile performers. After all, the full list of Grammys performers for 2021 is: BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Tamika D. Mallory, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

Check out the 2021 Grammys performers announcement video below.

Taylor Swift's upcoming performance is already getting plenty of buzz from fans, since the singer hasn't attended the Grammys since 2016 when she was nominated for songs on her album 1989. ARMYs are also celebrating the news, since it's the first time BTS will perform solo at the awards show. ICYMI, the group made history in 2020 during a performance with Lil Nas X as the first Korean artists to perform at the Grammys.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, there are also plenty of Grammys awards nominations to watch out for during the event. The Album of the Year category is full of stars announced to perform during the show, such as Taylor Swift (Folklore), Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia), and Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding). BTS' hit tune, "Dynamite," is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

With so many exciting performers taking the stage, this year's event is looking like a treat for music fans. You can watch the 63rd Grammy Awards live on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS, or streaming live on Paramount +.