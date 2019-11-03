Kim Kardashian is no stranger to busting out the most extravagant costumes for Halloween. This year, the reality star made the big day a family affair and naturally, fans are going wild for the frighteningly creative costume ideas. Here's a look at the Kardashian-Wests' Halloween 2019 worm costumes that will surely give you the spooks this season.

In a Nov. 2 Instagram post, Kardashian unveiled the family costume in a series of photos, and it looks like the celebrity clan went all out as an eery group of insects. Calling themselves the "West Worms," the photos show Kardashian, husband Kanye West, and their four children decked out as bugs. Though the couple and their children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, are all wearing individualized costumes, they all look unified dressed as the buggy family.

Kim previously told E! News that West had taken on the project of designing their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," she shared, giving a sneak preview of "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning." It looks like the surprise was definitely worth the wait, with West's creative genius being put to good use with some seriously strange yet intriguing costumes. Fans thought this year's Kardashian-West costumes summed up the eccentric family pretty well and shared their opinions on Kardashian's Instagram post. User @507laur wrote, "I am seriously happy to see that the whole family is dressed. That is something," while user @thesoberstep captured the reactions of all of us, commenting "This is so wild."

The Kardashian-Wests also showed off another family Halloween photoshoot this year dressed as the Flintstones. Kardashian looked stunning in costume as Betty Rubble while North, Saint, Chicago and Palm took on the roles of Wilma Flintstone, Fred Flintstone, Pebbles Flintstone, and Bamm-Bamm Rubble. Kanye once again let the rest of his family shine in the spotlight while he opted for an incognito look, dressed in a full head-to-toe costume as Dino, the dinosaur.

Kim even explained on Instagram that Kanye's masked costume spooked Chicago. "This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" she wrote in the post. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in and making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"

Though Halloween was a huge family affair this year, Kim also took the time to flaunt her own costume to the world. Channeling Elle Woods from 2001's Legally Blonde, the reality star donned a blonde wig and a pink slip dress to transform into Reese Witherspoon's legal genius character. You'll want to check out Kim recreating Elle Woods' Harvard video essay on Instagram because she looks like a natural in the role. In one scene, she even shows off a sparkly triangle bikini that mirrors the film's legendary pool scene.

Halloween may be over, but its clear that the Kardashian-West family aren't quite finished with the surprises. Thankfully for fans, these costume ideas are still a treat.