Kim Kardashian’s Halloween 2019 Photoshop Fail Is Hilarious & Adorable

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan won't leave any stone unturned to capture the perfect 'Gram, and this Halloween was no exception. For the scariest night of the year, Kim Kardashian closed out a slew of fun ~lewks~ with an attempt at recreating the Flintstones with her family, but she was forced to take matters into her own hands when the photoshoot didn't go quite as planned. Kim Kardashian’s Halloween 2019 photoshop fail of her daughter Chicago will make you LOL, because it's just that bad.

On Friday, Oct. 31, the makeup entrepreneur outlined every parent's Halloween struggle when she took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos of her family attempting to capture a moment of them dressed up as the Flintstones.

Kim brought Betty Rubble to life while Kanye West went all out as Dino. Meanwhile, North dressed up as Wilma, Saint was Fred, Psalm was Bamm-Bamm, and Chicago was Pebbles, although the latter was clearly photoshopped into the image. Not only was Chicago's body clearly placed onto the image after the fact, parts of her body like her feet and her right side seemed to have completely disappeared.

It was pretty bad, and in the caption, Kardashian confirmed that yes, her youngest daughter had been added to the photo after the fact while providing the backstory for the photoshop fail.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!" she wrote. "LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!"

Aside from the fact that this might just be the worst Photoshop job of Chicago ever, people are also scratching their heads over Kardashian's assertion that Kanye West somehow managed to fit his entire body in that Dino suit.

Personally, I'm having a hard time seeing how the proportions would work considering how long and skinny the neck is and where the arm is placed. The rapper would have to be literally sitting in the purple body for it to all work out, and even then, I'm not sure how he would fit inside unless he was all scrunched up inside. Needless to say, this photo is raising a lot more questions than it answers.

Weird family Halloween photos aside, Kardashian has otherwise been winning Halloween by channeling Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Not only did she nail three different looks, including two sequined bikinis and Elle's all-pink Harvard ensemble, she also made her very own Harvard admissions video mimicking the aspiring lawyer. What, like it's hard?

Considering that Kardashian West has opened up about wanting to be a lawyer and is thinking about going to law school, it was pretty genius. Only time will tell whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star-turned-prison-reform-activist attempts to pull her own Elle Woods IRL and decides to attend law school in the future, but it's safe to say that she's winning Halloween 2019.