Kim Kardashian's Video Recreating Elle Woods' Harvard Essay Is Perfection

Bend and (oh) snap! For Halloween, Kim Kardashian recreated Elle Woods' iconic Harvard admissions video from Legally Blonde and it's everything the internet never knew it needed. Kim Kardashian's video recreating Elle Woods' Harvard essay has the reality star rocking the entire Elle Woods look with blonde hair, pink clothes, and all. Oh, and what's an Elle Woods without a little Bruiser Woods by her side?

FYI, Elle Woods is by far one of the most iconic pop culture characters ever, so much so that Ariana Grande even dressed like the character in her record-breaking "Thank U, Next" music video. In case you haven't seen any of the Legally Blonde movies, know that Elle Woods is a total badass. Basically, when everyone thinks she's not smart enough to get into Harvard University and study law, she proves everyone wrong and becomes one heck of a lawyer. Considering Kardashian is also studying law and her decision to do so hasn't sit well with everybody online, Kardashian channeling Elle Woods sends a big message to all her haters: watch me prove you wrong.

While Kardashian is dressed like Elle Woods, her statement in the beginning of the video totally seemed like a message to everyone doubting her. Kardashian said, "Oh! Hi, I'm Elle Woods and for my admissions essay, I'm gonna tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer."

You can watch Kardashian's full video, titled "Harvard, what like it's hard?!" below.

Kim Kardashian West on YouTube

Kardashian revealed her goal to become a lawyer on April 15 through an Instagram post. She wrote, "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly."

In that same post, Kardashian also shared that her decision to study law has been met with criticism. She said,

I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are.

Watch Kardashian prove all her haters wrong. I and the rest of Kardashian's fans have faith the star will be a great lawyer one day — just like Elle Woods.