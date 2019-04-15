Maybe you've heard that Kim Kardashian is about to have a fourth baby. Maybe you've heard she and her husband, Kanye West, were toying with moving to Chicago. Maybe you've heard she's rich, lives in a mansion, adores Cher, and made a sex tape back in the day. You've probably heard a lot about Kim, but have you heard she's going to be a lawyer? Kim Kardashian's Instagram about studying law might come as a shock to anyone who doesn't truly follow her, but those who do might (read: should) have seen this coming.

Kardashian has proven she can do just about everything she sets her mind to, including helping a woman named Alice Marie Johnson be granted clemency by President Donald Trump. So, why not law?

Kardashian opened up about her studies in her recent solo Vogue feature. Her headline was, "The Awakening of Kim Kardashian West" and the majority of the interview focused on her interest in politics and law. Regarding her involvement with Johnson, Kardashian explained, "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." From there, it seems like the rest will very soon be history.

One thing Kardashian said she loves to do is change people's preconceived ideas of her. "I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me," she said. That includes all of the haters blasting her law school efforts.

After her interview came out, plenty of trolls began knocking Kardashian's endeavors. However, in a semi-rare longwinded Instagram caption, Kardashian shut them right down. In it, she explained what specific kind of training she is doing along with the 18-hours-a-week of studying requirement that goes along with it. She began:

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.

From there, Kardashian spoke more directly about how her studies have changed her day-to-day life. "The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s [sic] state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers," she explained. "For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me."

Lastly, Kardashian thanked her mentors and teachers, adding, "I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey." She finished by stating, "This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck."

Honestly, good luck, Kim!