I've obviously just woken up in the Twilight zone, so you'll excuse me if it takes me a minute to adjust. Reports are saying Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her again, but this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. While I'm full-on spinning out over here, the Kardashian family's reaction to Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating rumors is huge AF, which throws raging gasoline on this already totally disorienting fire. Elite Daily has reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Inhale.

Exhale.

OK. So, you guys remember that Thompson cheated on Khloé with multiple women during her pregnancy with their baby True. All of this came out in the press literal days before Khloé went into labor. Despite the public outcry (and the conflicted feelings within her family), Khloé made the decision to stick by Thompson and try to make it work. It's obviously been a less than ideal situation, but fans slowly but surely warmed up to the idea that Thompson might not be going anywhere.

And then...

TMZ dropped reports claiming Thompson flew to Los Angeles from his shared home with Khloé in Cleveland, Ohio so they could be together on Valentine's Day. However, according to TMZ's sources, Thompson's trip took a turn when he attended a party that Woods was reportedly at, too, on Sunday, Feb. 17. There, the two were reportedly spotted flirting, getting nice and cozy, and even allegedly making out, like, in front of people. After that, the report says Woods returned to Thompson's house where she stayed until the wee hours of the morning. Reportedly, Kardashian found out about it on Monday, Feb. 18 and broke up with Thompson ASAP.

As for Khloé's family, it sounds like both Thompson and Woods better brace themselves. According to a source who spoke with People magazine, "The whole family is furious." The insider added they all feel "blindsided" and are "beyond angry and disgusted" by Woods. Kylie is reportedly left in the middle and doesn't know what to do. Sources told E! News while the "whole family is writing Jordyn off," Kylie "is very torn on how to handle the situation."

Elite Daily also reached out to the Kardashians' team for further comment on their reported responses but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I have a lot of theories. Like, a lot. But, I can't really settle into any particular mindset without a comment from Woods. Thompson reportedly posted a tweet that said "FAKE NEWS" following the wave of reports but it has since been deleted.

Other than that, no one has gone on the record, but Khloé did leave a telling comment on one Instagram account who reported the rumor. Hollywood Unlocked's CEO, Jason Lee posted a video reporting the news and said Thompson "ain't sh*t." In a radical move, Khloé posted a bunch of shouting emojis in the comments. Her bestie Malika Haqq followed up by writing, "STRONG FACTS."

To make things murkier, reports are also suggesting Thompson made sure to take the phones of everyone who was in attendance at the party.

Not a great look, Tristan.

For now, KUWTK fans continue to stand by and I'll continue to sweat behind my phone screen. Lord help us.