Love is in the air! Four days after Justin Bieber got married in a lavish South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30, he dropped the song and music video for his new single, a song called "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay. The music video features Justin, Dan Smyers, and Shay Mooney canoodling with their real-life loves: Hailey Bieber, Abby Law, and Hannah Billingsley. The Justin and Hailey Bieber moments in the "10,000 Hours" music video are swoon-worthy and soulfully romantic.

The concept for the music video is pretty simple but strikingly effective: As the singers croon about doing their best to know their significant others completely, viewers get snippets of each couple lounging on velvet couches, snuggling in flower-filled gardens, and kissing like nobody's watching. The lyrics from the chorus sum up the song best:

I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you

While Dan and Abby and Shay and Hannah are pretty freaking adorable, I have to say that Justin and Hailey really do steal the show. Here's the video proof:

Check out a breakdown of all the sweetest moments:

This Gentle Hand Kiss
It takes 24 heart-racing seconds for Justin and Hailey to appear together, but when they do? Bam. The tender way that Justin kisses Hailey's hand makes me want to melt.

These Wedding Vibes
Viewers only get a tiny glimpse of the Biebers holding hands and facing each other, but it feels very reminiscent of a couple at the altar, no? I'm getting major wedding vibes here and I love it.

This Sweet Snuggle
I'm imagining that every time Hailey curls up with Justin like this, she thinks back to her teenage self with a big crush on the Canadian pop star... and feels like she's dreaming.

This Dreamy Gaze
Except she's not dreaming! Because look at this — he is literally serenading her with a love song.

This Big Smile!
Back to snuggling. That smile! That's the smile of a girl in love.

This Lip-Sync
If you look closely, you can see that Hailey is actually lip-syncing along. I mean, I'd love to lip-sync to the love ballad my world-famous husband recorded for me, too, but we can't all win all the time.

This Group Hang
They also look extremely cute as a group. Don't these six look like they'd be fun to hang out with?

This Silly Snippet
Fun! I'd be down to hang with the Biebers, for sure.

This Gorgeous Kiss
If your heart is still beating at this point, I don't even know what to tell you. Mine has stopped! They are glowing!

This Playful Moment
In this part of the video, Justin threw a bunch of flower petals at Hailey for a little floral rain. Their playful side really shines here.

This Acrobatic Feat
As it does here! I gotta say, if this is how the Biebers roll, then they know how to live life right.