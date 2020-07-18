Just like life, nothing is ever inherently bad or good in astrology. In reality, it's all varying shades of gray. Even the most difficult astrological experiences are tinged with bright colors and hope. Even the happiest horoscopes have a darkness to them. Just because the June 2020 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs doesn't mean you're cursed with bad luck or anything like that. All it means is this new moon is forcing you to face the skeletons in your closet. While the experience may bring up some uncomfortable topics or memories, you'll be so empowered by the experience in the end. If you were born with your sun or ascendent in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, I'm talking about you.

In astrology, the new moon signifies a new beginning. In fact, if you make a point of beginning something on a new moon, you'll supercharge it with power. This particular new moon is in Cancer and it's the first new moon to take place after both eclipse season and Mercury retrograde. In other words, this new moon is like a breath of fresh air after a very chaotic period in your life. It's a chance for you to set yourself free from your past and turn the page, because you're about to write a beautiful new story.

The beginning of this new story starts with a bang, as this new moon is an intense one. Forming an opposition with karmic Saturn, destructive Pluto, expansive Jupiter, this new moon will bring out some dark and heavy emotions. However, while your shadow self may be difficult to face, it's the side of you holding onto your deepest power.

If you're a fire sign, here's what to expect:

Aries: The Way You've Been Living Life Is Coming Under Focus

Look inside your heart, Aries. It's time to acknowledge your deepest, most personal, and most heartfelt needs. You may have been ignoring certain aspects of your life in favor of getting things done, but you're realizing you can't live this way. You have a responsibility to nurture the world you want to live in with compassion and care. Spend this time giving yourself exactly what you need in order to feel safe enough to let down your guard. Clean up the mess, whether it be emotional or physical. You deserve a blank slate from which you can work on.

Leo: You're Finally Facing The Pain You've Repressed

Wounds don't heal when you pretend they don't exist, Leo. They remain, waiting for you to admit they exist so you can finally begin the process of healing. There may be many memories or emotions you've long repressed and it's getting harder and harder to avoid them. Use this new moon to forgive yourself and forgive others. And remember, forgiveness doesn't mean letting anyone off the hook. It means releasing yourself from having to worry about it any longer. You deserve it.

Sagittarius: You're Letting Go Of What's No Longer Serving You

Say goodbye to the attachments bringing you down, Sagittarius. Whether it be relationships, projects, mentalities, or simple everyday habits, give yourself a moment to identify what's no longer working for you. It may be time to call it quits so you can keep all that energy you've been wasting to yourself. In fact, this new moon calls on you to make an even deeper commitment than the ones you may be breaking — the commitment to yourself. Set your heart on the you that you'd like to become, because you can. And you will.