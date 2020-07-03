I don't know about you, but whenever a major astrological event is slated to take place, I immediately check and see how it will affect my birth chart. If it looks like there are rough seas ahead, I begin mentally preparing for a very interesting, intense time. However, if it looks like I'll be spared from most of the drama, I take a deep breath and relax. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best July 2020 lunar eclipse — Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces — you're one of the lucky ones, because the eclipse probably won't have as big of an impact on you as it will others.

Taking place on July 5 at 12:44 a.m. ET, this month's full moon in Capricorn will instead be a lunar eclipse. This certainly changes things, because a lunar eclipse contains far more powerful and unpredictable energy than your typical full moon. In fact, a lunar eclipse is so powerful it has the potential to change life as you know it. Activating the North Node — fate itself — a lunar eclipse brings you face to face with your ultimate destiny, because whatever happens under an in eclipse was always meant to happen. Any unexpected and unwelcome changes may feel painful or confusing at first, but they're ultimately an important part of your spiritual growth.

Luckily, if your sun and/or rising sign happens to be Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, or Pisces, this lunar eclipse may not have as much of an affect on your life. Instead of landing like a splash, it may feel more like a gentle wave. It may even be enjoyable.

Taurus: You're World Is Expanding Right Before Your Eyes

It's time to take a leap out of your comfort zone. Even though there's something relaxing about knowing what to expect out of life, it becomes rather boring after a while. You're craving mischief, spontaneity, culture, and something different from your day to day. Open your heart to the unknown, because you're seeing things from a brighter and more beautiful perspective. Walls are coming down and you'll be set free.

Virgo: You're Tapping Into Your Creativity And Passion

Your heart is being lit on fire and you're feeling inspired to create, participate, and enjoy yourself. Life's too short to avoid all the splendors it has to offer you. Believe it or not, you deserve to have fun just as much as anyone else. There's no prerequisites that must be accomplished first. The present moment is just as good as any to reach out and have a good time. You're made of creativity. Awaken it.

Scorpio: You're Making New Friends And Speaking Your Mind

Who's feeling like engaging in deep, stimulating conversations and expressing your opinions with others? You are. In fact, you're feeling so social and interested in other people that you're making new friends and introducing yourself to all sorts of interesting people. You're also opening your mind to new concepts and ideas because you're so interested in learning. There's an intellectual side to your personality that's simply bursting with life.

Pisces: You're Becoming The Leader Of A Movement

Your dreams and wishes are suddenly becoming very clear. However, your desires have nothing to do with personal gain. Lately, your idea of a better world involves everyone else. If it's good for the rest of the world, it's good for you. This generous, self-less mindset makes you someone people look up to. In fact, you're feeling like a leader, and you might be the perfect candidate to lead a group of people toward success.