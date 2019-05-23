The 'Jessica Jones' Season 3 Synopsis Teases Trish's Transformation Into Hellcat

The season 2 finale of Jessica Jones left fans wondering about whether or not Jessica's best friend Trish Walker may have developed her own superpowers, and it looks like that is going to become a big part of the show's third and final season. Netflix just revealed that the final season of Jessica Jones will premiere on the streaming service next month, and the Jessica Jones Season 3 synopsis seems to be teasing Trish's transformation into the Marvel Comics superhero Hellcat.

Trish becoming Hellcat is something that Marvel fans have wondered about since Jessica Jones first began — since in the comics, Patsy Walker is the superhero Hellcat — and that speculation reached a fever pitch at the very end of Season 2. Throughout the previous season, Trish developed a surprising thirst for power, becoming addicted to her super-soldier former boyfriend Will Simpson's strength-boosting inhaler. Once Jessica tracks down the doctor who gave her and her mom their superpowers, Trish takes it upon herself to force the doctor into giving her the same treatment, but Jessica rushes in to stop it.

Although it seemed as though Dr. Malus' operation on Trish failed, in the final moments of the season finale, Trish displays superhuman reflexes by catching her dropped phone with her foot.

The moment seems to confirm that Malus' operation actually worked, and that Trish has now become Hellcat, her comic-book hero with the reflexes of a cat. The newly released synopsis for Jessica Jones Season 3 seems to be teasing Trish becoming Hellcat in earnest for the show's final season, which sounds like it may lead to a clash with Jessica:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

As a reminder, Trish and Jessica ended Season 2 on bad terms: Trish was mad at Jessica for interrupting Dr. Malus' operation on her and Jessica resented Trish for killing her mother. However, it sounds like the two will have to make up quickly in Season 3 to take down a mysterious psychopath. And no, that is not referring to the return of Season 1 supervillain Kilgrave — David Tennant confirmed he is not in Season 3 of the show, so Kilgrave is officially gone for good.

But the real fight of the final season may actually be between Jessica and Trish. The synopsis teases that the two have "conflicting idea of heroism" that will lead them to clash with one another, and if Trish really has become Hellcat, then she actually will be a formidable opponent for Jessica. Along with her reflexes, the comic-book Hellcat also has psychic powers and is able to generate force fields, although it is unclear if the television version of the character will veer into this more mystical direction.

Jessica Jones Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in June.