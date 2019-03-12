Jessica Jones is coming to an end this year, but the Marvel superhero show still has one more season to air before taking its final bow. As fans are still waiting to see how the series will say goodbye, one of its standout stars has just confirmed that his character will not appear in the show's final season. So, everyone can stop wondering will Kilgrave be in Jessica Jones Season 3, because David Tennant has confirmed that he is unfortunately not in the upcoming season.

David Tennant's character of Kilgrave was a pivotal part of the first season of Jessica Jones. An egomaniac with the power to control others with his words, Kilgrave made for an incredibly scary supervillain for Jessica Jones to go up against. At the end of Season 1, Jones succeeded in killing Kilgrave, but that did not end his torment. Tennant reprised the role for one episode of Season 2, in which he appeared as a hallucination to Jones. Because of this surprise return, fans were guessing that Kilgrave may return again in Season 3 somehow, but Tennant confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he is not a part of the show's final season.

But David Tennant is not upset about his role in Jessica Jones being officially over as the show itself is about to end. He said that he is just happy that the series got to last for as long as it did:

I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have. Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was canceled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory.

The Jessica Jones cancellation is definitely not your standard, straightforward show cancellation. Over the past couple of months, Netflix shocked audiences by announcing the cancellations of all of its Marvel shows: Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Punisher.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the real reason behind this Marvel purge could have been, and the fact that Disney is on the verge of releasing its own streaming service, Disney+, is definitely up there. That is giving fans some hope that this Netflix cancellation may actually not be the end for the Defenders universe of shows. In addition to the possibility of Disney+ picking up the cancelled shows, Hulu has also expressed interest in becoming the new streaming home for Netflix's Marvel castoffs. So there is definitely still hope for a potential future for Jessica Jones, but fans should probably not get their hopes too high until Disney+ or Hulu can officially announce something.

In the meantime, fans still have the final season of Jessica Jones to look forward to before the show disappears. Netflix has yet to reveal a release date, but has confirmed that Jessica Jones Season 3 will arrive sometime this year. The final season will likely consist of 13 episodes, the same as the first two.