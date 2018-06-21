Instagram recently announced a game-changer when it comes to spending time on your favorite app. You already fill your hours with plenty of Instagram Story viewing, but now you can enjoy all the videos you want with the new IGTV from Instagram. IGTV is both a standalone app and available in the Instagram app that you use on the daily, but you might wonder if there are any differences between the two. When you look at the IGTV app versus the IGTV Instagram feature, you will notice some slight differences.

Before I get to what sets the IGTV app apart from the IGTV feature right there in your Instagram app, you might want to know a little bit more about what IGTV even is. Instagram announced the release of IGTV on Wednesday, June 20, and it will totally upgrade your IG video viewing. IGTV allows users to make long-form videos that are up to one hour long, which is much more video time than the minute-long videos you currently see in your feed.

It's so simple to get your IGTV up and running, too. All you need to do is get the IGTV app available for download in the App Store and Google Play. Then, you can upload videos that are up to an hour long for everyone to see. Don't be worried if you don't see the IGTV camera icon on your Instagram app right away, because IGTV is rolling out globally on iOS and Android over the next few weeks.

When it comes to what sets the IGTV app apart from the IGTV feature in Instagram, it's all about information.

In the IGTV app, a tap on the Settings icon will take you to a menu where you can choose from options that include: Create Channel, Switch Accounts, check your Linked Accounts (like Facebook and Twitter), Report A Problem, and get to the Help Center. Alternatively, when you're in the IGTV feature of the Instagram app, the Settings icon will only give you the option to Create Channel.

Per an Instagram spokesperson, the Settings feature is more extensive in the IGTV standalone app, because the Instagram app already has all of those options in its own Settings on your home page. Beyond that, you can pretty much do the same thing in both the app and the IGTV feature on Instagram (yay!).

The way you see videos in both the IGTV app and on IG is the same, because IGTV was created to fit the way you already use your phone. That means the IGTV videos are all vertical, and the videos start playing as soon as you open up the IGTV app or click on the IGTV icon in Instagram.

Even better news is that you don't need to be an influencer with millions of followers to create your own IGTV channel. That's right, you can easily create your very own IGTV channel with the tap of a button in either the IGTV app or the IGTV feature on Instagram. You can't film a video in the IGTV app, so all of your IGTV videos will be uploaded from your video roll. It's really that simple to create fun (vertical) video content in IGTV.

If you're more into being a viewer of great IGTV vids, the app has plenty of options from which to choose. Plus, it's all helpfully categorized into four sections: Following, For You, Popular, and Continue Watching. Opening IGTV is basically like channel surfing in the best way possible.

While Instagram Stories are totally fun (especially with the new Pride features on Instagram), it's super exciting to get to check out even longer videos from your favs on the 'Gram.

So, if there's an Instagram creator whose Stories you can't get enough of, then you can make sure you keep up with all of their long-form videos on IGTV. Just remember: If you want more information or how-to tidbits about IGTV, the Settings icon in the IGTV app is your best bet to get what you need as quickly as possible. With how fun the new IGTV app and feature is, I'm sure you'll be a pro in no time.