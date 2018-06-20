Who needs an actual television set when you have a smart phone? Thanks to Instagram, you can put your remote control back on the couch, because you can finally watch long-form vids on the app. That's right: IGTV is here, and it's taking Instagram videos to the next level. Now, you might be wondering how long IGTV videos are on Instagram. Sit back and relax, because they're definitely not short. In fact, they're much longer than the minute-long segments you're used to seeing on your feed. Whether you're a creator or not, you should get excited.

Instagram announced their new IGTV feature on Wednesday, June 20, and it's definitely taking on-app videos to the next level. You can now upload vids to IGVT that are an hour long, which means you can basically start your own TV channel through Instagram. Whether you're showing off your musical skills, hosting a baking show, or teaching yoga on the app, IGTV has your back. Make sure you're camera ready, because it's finally your time to shine.

There are a few ways you can use IGTV, and both will become accessible for iOS and Android users in upcoming weeks, starting immediately. When you have access to IGTV, you can either download it as a separate app via the App Store or Google Play, or use the IGTV feature within your Instagram account to watch other videos. Either way, you'll soon have access to long-form vids that are way longer than a mere 60 seconds. Get stoked, ya'll.

If you choose to upload the stand-alone IGTV app, you'll have a chance to start watching and uploading vertical, long-form videos. Thankfully, you don't need to be an influencer to upload your own vids, which makes the possibilities endless for IG users worldwide. Once you upload your footage to the app, they will be seen on your IGTV channel. Then, your IGTV channel will be accessible through your Instagram app. Pretty cool, right?

Thankfully, IGTV works like any old TV you grew up using. According to Instagram's press release, videos will start playing as soon as you open the IGTV app. Not only is this super convenient, but it's also great for indecisive people (like me). I could imagine myself taking a good 10 minutes just to choose a video to watch — but if they start automatically, I don't have to worry about making a choice.

However, you can still choose which IGTV content you want to watch, and the process is simple. Upon logging onto the app, you can swipe up and find four IGTV categories: Following, For You, Popular, and Continue Watching. This way, you can watch an IGTV video made by a creator that you follow, or discover new content that you'd enjoy. You can even continue watching a video that you started, in case your solo viewing party was cut short.

Whether you're a creator who's already planning your first IGTV video, or someone on Instagram who's just stoked to watch long-form vids on the app, you should be excited. I can foresee IGTV taking up a majority of my spare time, but I'm excited to start using the platform as it rolls out.

IGTV wasn't the only groundbreaking announcement Instagram had on Wednesday, June 20. In addition to the new app and feature, the content-sharing platform also announced that they are now a global community of one billion people. That's pretty huge, and their growth between 2010 and now and impressive. When I first downloaded the app years and years ago, I never thought that it'd launch its own video-sharing platform. But this is the future, ya'll. It's time to get with it.