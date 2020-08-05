After taking over TikTok, it seems the viral superstars who make up The Hype House now have their sights set on a bigger screen. The collective of TikTok celebs is reportedly working on a reality series to give their fans an inside look at what goes on behind-the-scenes of their social media empire. The Hype House's TV show, called The Hype Life per Deadline's report, is a major jump for the viral sensations, and it will definitely be a must-watch for TikTok superfans. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hype House and for Wheelhouse Entertainment, the platform reportedly producing the show, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While The Hype House members are pretty open about their lives on TikTok, this upcoming reality series will reportedly go even deeper into the group's day-to-day lives, including inside looks into the house's meetings, how new members are inducted, and backgrounds on some of the collective's most prominent members. According to Deadline, the series will star Hype House standouts Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, and Avani Gregg, along with several other residents of the Los Angeles mansion where the TikTokers create content together. Viral star Nikita Dragun will also reportedly appear on The Hype Life, even though she is not actually an official member of the group.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

What fans can expect from The Hype Life is a ton of drama, as The Hype House has been at the center of most of TikTok's biggest scandals. Earlier in 2020, Daisy Keech, one of The Hype House's founding members, split from the group due to internal disagreements. More recently, two of TikTok's most popular creators, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, also walked away from The Hype House following Charli's breakup with Hype House co-founder Chase Hudson. Another popular TikTok star, Addison Rae, is also rumored to have recently split from the collective. Considering how major all these recent Hype House exits have been in the TikTok world, it seems inevitable they will be addressed on the new TV series.

The series could also get into more recent drama with The Hype House, including backlash the group has faced over house parties thrown in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. There's also President Trump's recent declaration that he hopes to ban TikTok in the United States, which could be a hot-button topic for the series to discuss.

The Hype House's reported show is one of the several reality series about TikTok stars that's currently in the works. The D'Amelios are working on a reality series about their family, and The Clubhouse is also reportedly shopping a reality show. There's no announced network/streamer or premiere date for The Hype Life yet, but expect more info soon.