When the Hype House first started in December 2019, fans didn't know what the expect. The TikTok collective recruited some of the most popular people on the social media app to collab and make TikTok magic, and that's just what they did. As the pool of Hype House talent grew, so did the friendships — and the drama. Over the past few months, so much has happened in the Hype House and it's left people wondering: Are Addison Rae Easterling and Chase Hudson still friends? Well, here's what we know.

Hudson and Easterling are OG members of the Hype House, and have (as far as is publicly known) stuck with the TikTok collective while many original members, like Daisy Keech and Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, have since quit. The ever-changing list of members still active in the collective keeps fans on their toes, and has brought a lot of speculation as to which members are still pals, and which have had a falling out — or two or three.

For Hudson and Easterling, their friendship has remained pretty consistent since the beginning of the year when they started collabing on TikToks together. The two even worked on a "What Is TikTok" tutorial video for Entertainment Tonight in March.

But as their respective careers began to flourish and pull them in different directions, it seems Hudson and Easterling don't get together to film as much anymore.

As of July 2020, Easterling's connection to Hype House began to get questionable. She's recently been filming more and more content with her rumored love interest Bryce Hall, who is highly critical of Hudson and also a member of the Sway House (which has only increased speculation that she's been pulling back from the Hype House and its members). The last TikTok video of Hudson and Easterling was posted by Hudson on March 10.

But just because Easterling and Hudson aren't filming together as much anymore doesn't mean there are hard feelings between the two. For what it's worth, as of July 2020, Easterling and Hudson are still following each other on Instagram. Though they rarely interact directly on the social media platform, there have been no comments made toward one another to suggest they're on the outs, so it's safe to say they're just busy doing their own thing nowadays.