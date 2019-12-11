You found your coziest set of embroidered snowflake pajamas, the warmest red and white-striped blanket, and the biggest snowman mug for your peppermint hot cocoa. You have all the makings of a fantastic winter movie night. Of course, you still need to pick out the actual movie you'll be watching. Whether you're a fun-loving Gemini or a creative Pisces, finding the holiday rom-com you’ll love the most may be easier than you think. With your sister's Netflix, your ex's Hulu, and current boo's Disney+ passwords, there are more movie options at your fingertips than ever. And while astrology can't dictate everything, you can lay back, relax, and let your sign lead you to the perfect winter movie.

No matter you romantic status, snuggling up to a holiday rom-com can be a cute and cozy way to spend a cold winter night. From feel-good classics that you like to watch year after year to just-released Netflix teen flicks that you enjoy 100% un-ironically, there's a holiday rom-com out there for everyone — you just need to find it.

And if the popcorn is popped and the lights are dimming, here's the holiday rom-com you'll live for this winter, astrologically speaking.

Aries (March 21–April 19): 'New Year's Eve' Cieon Movies on YouTube Fire sign Aries is a trendsetter and a go-getter. One to bring the energy, a rockin', star-studded holiday rom-com like New Year's Eve will help them get the party started with their flame.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): 'Last Holiday' soundfan on YouTube Watching Queen Latifah treat herself to a lavish stay in a fancy European hotel with fancy foods, jewels, and ball gowns? Taurus is already in love.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): 'The Princess Switch' Netflix on YouTube The Princess Switch is basically a modern holiday-time version of The Parent Trap. Festive hijinks? Check. Lots of jokes? Check. A single actress pretending to be a set of twins? Check, check, check. This holiday rom-com will be a Gemini's delight.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): 'The Family Stone' リブ on YouTube The mother of the zodiac, Cancer is all about bringing the family together. The only thing they'll love more than snuggling up with their boo to The Family Stone is making their partner have a deeply emotional conversation about their own family drama after.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): 'White Christmas' White Christmas - Trailer on YouTube Dramatic Leo lives for a choreographed musical number with a large ensemble and tons of glitz and glimmer. When it comes to holiday rom-coms, they'll love every flashy minute of Bing Crosby's White Christmas.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): 'It's a Wonderful Life' Paramount Movies Digital on YouTube No one understands the pain of working hard and feeling under-appreciated more than a Virgo. This winter, they'll love watching It's A Wonderful Life, and remembering how loved they really are.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): 'Let It Snow' Netflix on YouTube Social Libra wants to celebrate the holiday with their sweetie and all their friends. With a bopping cast and a great soundtrack, Netflix's Let It Snow will be the perfect snow-day, group date inspo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): 'Four Christmases' videoschristmas on YouTube Dodging family and running away to an island with their boo? Now that sounds like the perfect holiday for private Scorpio. Of course, this water sign has a secret sensitive side and will love to see the family coming together. (Spoiler alert: This is pretty much the plot of Four Christmases.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): 'The Holiday' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Adventurous Sagittarius won't just like The Holiday — they'll be looking at overseas Airbnbs before the movie ends. A tale of two powerful women spending their holiday season on last-minute trips to different countries, where they fall in love with new cuties and explore different cities on their own? Yeah, Sag is in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): 'Home For The Holidays' Shout! Factory on YouTube Though losing your job unexpectedly right before a long trip home is probably a Capricorn's greatest fear, Home for the Holidays, will remind serious Cap to smile, let go, and embrace the nostalgia and whimsy of the holiday season.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Quirky and creative, dreamy Aquarius will love to watch Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas this holiday season. From the incredible animation to the spooky songs and a romance that spans time and space, this flick will have the water bearer overflowing with emotion and holiday spirit.