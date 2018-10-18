Halloween is right around the corner, and whether you're ready or not, it's time to marathon enough horror films to leave you scared out of your wits. Between blood-spewing and gory slasher films and psychotically disturbing thrillers, there's no better way to celebrate the creepiest holiday of all time. And, of course, Halloween isn't the only reason to watch a horror film. If you're one of those disturbed individuals who feel comforted by dark and horrific concepts, then horror film marathons are a year-round occurrence. Whether you're willing to watch scary movies for the sake of the Halloween spirit or horror is deeply intertwined with your identity, the Halloween villain you are, according to your zodiac sign, will give you a deeper understanding of just how deranged astrology can be.

After all, they say the most effective antagonists are the ones you can understand. Even more horrifying are the monsters you have empathy for. Because astrology can say so much about the psychology of human beings, seeing horror villains through the lens of a zodiac sign not only makes you more afraid of them, it also makes you more afraid of yourself. Why? You might realize you actually have more in common than you think.

Aries: Samara Morgan from The Ring

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Aries represents the quintessential child. Samara Morgan is the ghost of a psychotic and murderous little girl. However, despite her lethal telepathy, she's simply a heartbroken child who feels betrayed by her mother. Like an emotionally distressed Aries, her powers are unintentionally vengeful.

Taurus: Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre

In astrology, Taurus is known for their connection to all five of the human senses, as well as their fashion taste. When Leatherface's modus operandi is to murder his victims, make masks from their faces, and clothes from their skin, I have to say, Leatherface is one disturbed Taurus.

Gemini: Jack Torrance from The Shining

Like the communicative and easily bored Gemini, Jack Torrance is a writer who goes insane from cabin fever while housesitting a secluded hotel. The evil spirits he and his family share the space with drive his personality to shift from who he really is, to a far more murderous version. A two-faced Gemini can relate.

Cancer: Norman Bates from Psycho

A Cancer believes that family is more important than anything. When Norman Bates is a little too close to his mother (or psychotically obsessed with her), he believes that she has somehow returned from the dead to convince him to commit murderous acts. Now that's a Cancerian excuse if I've ever heard one.

Leo: Pennywise from It

If a Leo ever decided to be an evil force of nature, you know they'd do it with the theatrical and colorful flare of Pennywise the clown. From his creepy dance moves to his hunger for little children, Pennywise is clearly in need of some attention. Like a Leo, he'll put on a ridiculously horrifying performance in order to get it.

Virgo: Jigsaw from Saw

A Virgo is famous for their logical, methodical, and detail-oriented mind. When Jigsaw creates torturous "tests" to see how far they're willing to go in order to survive, what other sign could he be? The level of mental and physical pain that Jigsaw excruciatingly infuses into these tests could only have been thought of by a calculating Virgo.

Libra: Count Dracula from Count Dracula

In astrology, no other zodiac sign is as concerned with beauty, style, and partnership than a Libra. Not only is vampire Count Dracula able to easily entice his victims with his charm, he murders them in order to maintain immortality. However, he's also willing to transform someone into a vampire just to have a bride. Yup, that's a Libra.

Scorpio: Annie Wilkes from Misery

No other sign in the zodiac is as obsessive or possessive as a Scorpio. Annie Wilkes is such a Scorpio that she captures and imprisons her favorite author, all in the name of being his "number one fan." The level of delusion that she can someday make the author love her, despite her torturous ways, is deep Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs

A Sagittarius is known for their impressive intelligence and for having a unique philosophy of life. Hannibal Lecter's deadliest weapon is his intelligence, as well as his sociopathic perspective of humanity. In his philosophy, it's all about what he can do to make his life better. Sounds like something a Sag would come up with.

Capricorn: King Paimon from Hereditary

Like a Capricorn's desire for power and glory, King Paimon's motivation as a demonic entity is to inhabit a male host of Annie Graham's family line, then rule over his devoted followers. He's willing to torture, burn, and decapitate whatever, or whoever, stands in his way. Now, that screams Capricorn ambition.

Aquarius: Pazuzu from The Exorcist

An Aquarius is all about community effort, and when Pazuzu, the infamous demon from The Exorcist, has the ultimate goal of strengthening his diabolical clan and serving his lord, the Devil, it's clear this force of evil is working from the perspective of a deranged Aquarius.

Pisces: Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street

There's no sign in the zodiac who's as connected to their imagination and dreams as a Pisces, so, obviously Freddy Krueger is a Pisces. This murderous freak-show enjoys taking advantage of the vulnerability that people are in while dreaming, then murdering them. Only a twisted Pisces could make you terrified of sleep.