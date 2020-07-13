The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Wines Will Have You Jingling & Sippin' All The Way

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit. The most wonderful time of the year is best spent with loved ones, watching holidays films, and enjoying the tastiest wine of the season (for those who are 21 and up). To ensure you're prepared for the season, the Hallmark Channel's holiday wines are available now for pre-order.

You heard that right — your favorite channel to watch holiday rom-com after holiday rom-com in December is releasing two Christmas-themed wines that are perfect for sippin' while streaming. While you're enjoying the Hallmark Channel's "Christmas in July" lineup right now, get yourself ready for the main event later this year by ordering a couple bottles of either red "Jingle" wine, white "Joy" wine, or a combo of both.

To make sure your wines are delivered to your door at the right time, all pre-orders will be shipped in October. As soon as you get your delivery, you know it's time to start planning wine nights with your roommates and romantic movie dates with your partner. You don't have to do too much planning yourself, because the Hallmark Channel has already done most of that for you with a great lineup of new and classic holiday films. All you'll need to provide are the glasses for the wine.

If you love red, you'll want to order a bottle of Hallmark's "Jingle" wine. According to the winemaker notes, the "Jingle" is a 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. The bold red will pair perfectly with your cozy holiday sweater in a sippin' selfie or two. While you savor your "Jingle" wine, you'll notice delicious aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and holiday spices, so you might want to pair your sip with a batch of chocolate cherry cookies. (It's what Santa would do, after all.)

For the white wine lovers out there, you might want to add Hallmark's "Joy" wine to your shopping cart. The label on the front has an adorable snowman that'll instantly bring a smile to your face. According to the winemaker's notes, this is a 2019 Sauvignon Blanc. It has notes of white peach, tropical fruits, and pineapple. Escape the cold winter temps by drinking a glass of this wine by the fire.

After choosing which wines you'd like, pick from either the 2-bottle pack, 4-bottle pack, 6-bottle pack, or a 12-bottle case that will last you all season and even has shipping included. If you're unsure of whether to go with "Jingle" or "Joy," you can always get yourself the best of both worlds with a Jingle & Joy Sampler that has one bottle of each.

This is a great gift idea for your wine night bestie or Hallmark movie-loving roomie. Order a mixed case so you have bottles to hand out to all of your friends, coworkers, and family. (Plus, you'll have a bottle or two leftover for yourself to enjoy!) Whatever your holiday movie watching plans are this season, wine not have something delicious to enjoy? So, make sure you add some holiday wines to your Christmas list ASAP by pre-ordering your bottles today.