If anything has been proven during quarantine, it's that time really doesn't exist. Keeping the days, weeks, and hours straight can be difficult when you're cooped up at home. Hallmark is embracing this non-concept of time fully by kicking off a huge movie marathon centered around the most jolly time of year. Hallmark's 2020 Christmas in July movie lineup is full of films you won't want to miss, and will make you realize how unnecessary calendars really are right now.
The Christmas In July event kicks off on Friday, July 10, with Christmas at Dollywood, which features Dolly Parton herself. The marathon continues until July 26, signing off with the film Holiday Date. The nearly month-long lineup also includes movies featuring stars like Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), and Alicia Witt (who, if you're a Hallmark movie fan, is basically an A-lister).
On top of a packed schedule on the main Hallmark channel, its niche sister channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries also has a Christmas lineup that began June 29, in case you want to start the yuletide fun even earlier.
Fans can watch Hallmark's Christmas In July on the Hallmark Channel, but no worries if you're a cord-cutter. Fubo, Philo, and Frndly TV also grant access to Hallmark content, or you can sign up for a Hallmark subscription to watch online.
The Hallmark Channel's full Christmas In July schedule is below, with all times in Eastern Standard.
Friday, July 10
- 12:00 p.m. Christmas at Dollywood
- 2:00 p.m. Merry & Bright
- 4:00 p.m. Switched for Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Write Before Christmas
- 8:00 p.m.. Christmas Under Wraps
- 10:00 p.m. Crown for Christmas
Saturday, July 11
- 12:00 a.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
- 6:00 a.m. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas Next Door
- 10:00 a.m. Welcome to Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. Miss Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Double Holiday
- 4:00 p.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Christmas Town
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza
- 10:00 p.m. Check Inn to Christmas
Sunday, July 12
- 12:00 a.m. A Royal Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. My Christmas Dream
- 4:00 a.m. A Wish for Christmas
- 6:00 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up
- 8:00 a.m. Jingle Around the Clock
- 10:00 a.m. The Christmas Cottage
- 12:00 p.m. The Christmas Club
- 2:00 p.m. Christmas at Pemberley Manor
- 4:00 p.m. Snow Bride
- 6:00 p.m. Christmas Getaway
- 8:00 p.m. A Christmas Detour
- 10:00 p.m. Christmas Under the Stars
Monday, July 13
- 12:00 a.m. It's Christmas, Eve
- 2:00 a.m. With Love, Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas List
- 6:00 a.m. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
- 8:00 a.m. A December Bride
- 12:00 p.m. Christmas Joy
- 2:00 p.m. A Gift to Remember
- 4:00 p.m. Road to Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Sleigh Bells Ring
- 8:00 p.m. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
- 10:00 p.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Tuesday, July 14
- 12:00 a.m. Christmas in Rome
- 2:00 a.m. Holiday Date
- 4:00 a.m. Hats Off to Christmas!
- 6:00 a.m. Christmas at the Palace
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- 12:00 p.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. A Dream of Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. A Christmas Duet
- 6:00 p.m. A Wish for Christmas
- 8:00 p.m. Reunited at Christmas
- 10:00 p.m. Switched for Christmas
Wednesday, July 15
- 12:00 a.m. Write Before Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. A Cookie Cutter Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. On the Twelfth Day of Christmas
- 6:00 a.m. Enchanted Christmas
- 8:00 a.m. Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
- 12:00 p.m. Let it Snow
- 2:00 p.m. 12 Gifts of Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas Made to Order
- 6:00 p.m. Christmas Land
- 8:00 p.m. The Sweetest Christmas
- 10:00 p.m. The Mistletoe Promise
Thursday, July 16
- 12:00 a.m. A Christmas Detour
- 2:00 a.m. Christmas Connection
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas Cookies
- 6:00 a.m. Crown for Christmas
- 8:00 a.m. A Royal Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza
- 2:00 p.m. Once Upon a Holiday
- 4:00 p.m. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- 6:00 p.m. It's Christmas, Eve
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas Getaway
- 10:00 p.m. The Christmas Cottage
Friday, July 17
- 12:00 a.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
- 2:00 a.m. A Cheerful Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas at Graceland
- 6:00 a.m. Christmas at Holly Lodge
- 8:00 a.m. Sharing Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. A Perfect Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas Town
- 6:00 p.m. The Mistletoe Secret
- 8:00 p.m. Mingle All the Way
- 10:00 p.m. Christmas Next Door
Saturday, July 18
- 12:00 a.m. A Christmas Love Story
- 2:00 a.m. Christmas Under the Stars
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas at Cartwright's
- 6:00 a.m. Let it Snow
- 8:00 a.m. A Christmas Duet
- 10:00 a.m. Christmas Connection
- 12:00 p.m. Switched for Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Reunited at Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. With Love, Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Holiday Date
- 8:00 p.m. Write Before Christmas
- 10:00 p.m. Christmas in Rome
Sunday, July 19
- 12:00 a.m. A December Bride
- 2:00 a.m. Christmas Joy
- 4:00 a.m. Coming Home for Christmas
- 6:00 a.m. Merry & Bright
- 8:00 a.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas
- 10:00 a.m. Christmas at Dollywood
- 12:00 p.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Crown for Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza
- 6:00 p.m. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps
- 10:00 p.m. A Shoe Addict's Christmas
Monday, July 20
- 12:00 a.m. A Dream of Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. Christmas in Love
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas Made to Order
- 6:00 a.m. My Christmas Dream
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas Getaway
- 12:00 p.m. On the Twelfth Day of Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Jingle Around the Clock
- 4:00 p.m. Love You Like Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. A Christmas Detour
- 8:00 p.m. The Christmas Cottage
- 10:00 p.m. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Tuesday, July 21
- 12:00 a.m. It's Christmas, Eve
- 2:00 a.m. Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- 4:00 a.m. Once Upon a Holiday
- 6:00 a.m. Check Inn to Christmas
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas in Love
- 12:00 p.m. A Christmas Love Story
- 2:00 p.m. The Sweetest Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. The Mistletoe Secret
- 6:00 p.m. Christmas Next Door
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas Town
- 10:00 p.m. The Christmas Club
Wednesday, July 22
- 12:00 a.m. A Perfect Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. Merry & Bright
- 4:00 a.m. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- 6:00 a.m. Hats Off to Christmas!
- 8:00 a.m. A Gift to Remember
- 12:00 p.m. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
- 2:00 p.m. Sleigh Bells Ring
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas at Pemberley Manor
- 6:00 p.m. Mingle All the Way
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza
- 10:00 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps
Thursday, July 23
- 12:00 a.m. Coming Home for Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. Double Holiday
- 4:00 a.m. Finding Santa
- 6:00 a.m. Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
- 8:00 a.m. Miss Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. Welcome to Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Marry Me at Christmas
- 4:00 p.m. Write Before Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas in Rome
- 10:00 p.m. Reunited at Christmas
Friday, July 24
- 12:00 a.m. A Christmas Duet
- 2:00 a.m. 12 Gifts of Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. My Christmas Love
- 6:00 a.m. Christmas Land
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas List
- 12:00 p.m. Christmas at the Palace
- 2:00 p.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
- 4:00 p.m. A Shoe Addict's Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. Let it Snow
- 8:00 p.m. With Love, Christmas
- 10:00 p.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas
Saturday, July 25
- 12:00 a.m. A Wish for Christmas
- 2:00 a.m. Road to Christmas
- 4:00 a.m. My Christmas Dream
- 6:00 a.m. Mingle All the Way
- 8:00 a.m. The Christmas Club
- 10:00 a.m. Crown for Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. Check Inn to Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. Christmas Under the Stars
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps
- 6:00 p.m. The Christmas Cottage
- 8:00 p.m. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
- 10:00 p.m. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
Sunday, July 26
- 12:00 a.m. The Mistletoe Secret
- 2:00 a.m. Once Upon a Holiday
- 4:00 a.m. Christmas at Holly Lodge
- 6:00 a.m. A Royal Christmas
- 8:00 a.m. Christmas Cookies
- 10:00 a.m. Coming Home for Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. A Cheerful Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. The Mistletoe Promise
- 4:00 p.m. Christmas Town
- 6:00 p.m. A Christmas Love Story
- 8:00 p.m. Switched for Christmas
- 10:00 p.m. Holiday Date