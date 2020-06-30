If anything has been proven during quarantine, it's that time really doesn't exist. Keeping the days, weeks, and hours straight can be difficult when you're cooped up at home. Hallmark is embracing this non-concept of time fully by kicking off a huge movie marathon centered around the most jolly time of year. Hallmark's 2020 Christmas in July movie lineup is full of films you won't want to miss, and will make you realize how unnecessary calendars really are right now.

The Christmas In July event kicks off on Friday, July 10, with Christmas at Dollywood, which features Dolly Parton herself. The marathon continues until July 26, signing off with the film Holiday Date. The nearly month-long lineup also includes movies featuring stars like Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), and Alicia Witt (who, if you're a Hallmark movie fan, is basically an A-lister).

On top of a packed schedule on the main Hallmark channel, its niche sister channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries also has a Christmas lineup that began June 29, in case you want to start the yuletide fun even earlier.

Fans can watch Hallmark's Christmas In July on the Hallmark Channel, but no worries if you're a cord-cutter. Fubo, Philo, and Frndly TV also grant access to Hallmark content, or you can sign up for a Hallmark subscription to watch online.

The Hallmark Channel's full Christmas In July schedule is below, with all times in Eastern Standard.

