The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16, Episode 8 Promo Teases A Bombshell From Bailey

The question that's been looming over everyone's heads so far this season in Grey's may finally get an answer soon. After getting booted from Grey Sloan Memorial at the end of Season 15 for insurance fraud, Meredith's been spending the subsequent time doing community service, longing for the hospital halls, and — most importantly, wondering if she will be able to keep her medical license. Now, finally, the Season 16, Episode 8 promo of Grey's Anatomy shows that her day in court has finally come, so fans will learn about Mere's future soon enough.

Warning: Spoilers from Season 16, Episode 7 of Grey's Anatomy follow. I know you're probably pumped to figure out once and for all what's going to happen to your favorite surgeon, but don't expect things to go smoothly during this hearing with the medical board — this is Grey's, after all. Even after getting fired from her job, Meredith continued to dig herself into a hole by ditching her court-ordered community service, standing by her illegal (but well-intentioned) actions in front of a judge, and practicing medicine outside the hospital. So yeah, the Nov. 14 episode is probably going to be a doozy.

Check out the promo for the episode — titled "My Shot" — for yourself:

TV Promos on YouTube

Let's review: Meredith's lawyer tells her to "sit still and shut up," which, knowing Meredith, is advice she is not going to comply with. Then, it looks like Richard will have to take the hot seat to testify, and judging by the snippet of Bailey's conversation with him, it probably doesn't go well.

The one glimmer of hope in the video — the shot of dozens of people showing up to vouch for Meredith — is quickly extinguished once Bailey steps forward to speak. If you'll recall, Bailey is the one who fired Mere (and Richard and DeLuca) in the first place, so it's likely she will push for the medical board to take away Meredith's license.

However, this moment could also go in the opposite direction. Considering Meredith and Bailey had a great relationship before the insurance fraud incident — and the fact that Bailey's hospital has been suffering from the loss of Mere — it's possible Bailey might actually stand up for her former employee and ask the board to let her continue to practice medicine.

Honestly, it could go either way. Fans will just have to watch the episode to find out what happens.

Grey's Anatomy continues at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14, on ABC.