The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16, Episode 7 Promo Is All About Family

Grey's Anatomy may be set in a hospital, but you wouldn't necessarily be wrong for calling it a family drama. Despite what any real-life advice column would say, characters on the show are always bringing their home lives to work, and this is especially apparent in the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 7 promo. The doctors may be at work, but they might as well be sitting around the dining room table with the conversations they're having. Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 6 of Grey's Anatomy follow.

The Nov. 7 episode, which is titled "Papa Don't Preach," definitely sounds like it's going to be packed with emotions. The full synopsis reads:

Catherine is back in town and has no idea what’s been going on between Jackson and Maggie, while her relationship with Richard has become distant. Owen and Amelia treat a woman who fell in the basement and quickly realize that there is more to the story; and Maggie is shocked to learn about some of Richard’s relatives who are seeking help, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, November 7th, on ABC.

OK, there's a lot to unpack here. First, there's Catherine and Richard, whose relationship has been on the rocks since Richard was fired from Grey Sloan. Things got even dicier when Gemma, a former patient of Richard's, started hitting on him in Episode 5. According to the new promo, it sems like Catherine is going to get clued in on this new little development. Check it out:

TV Promos on YouTube

There's another Richard-focused storyline in the new episode, and it looks like it's going to have a pretty big impact on Maggie, too. If you'll recall, it was revealed in Season 11 that Richard is Maggie's biological father, and now, it looks like his family is seeking her out for some reason.

Then, there's the whole thing with Amelia and Owen. Following a whirlwind romance and marriage in Seasons 11 and 12, the couple split up after Amelia revealed she didn't want to have children. But of course it wasn't a clean break; the two may have gotten divorced, but they still slept together on and off, and even lived together as a makeshift family for a while. Suffice it to say, things are going to get messy when Amelia finally reveals to Owen that she's pregnant, and that she decided to have the baby with Link. Sure, Owen is dealing with his own stuff with Teddy and their new baby, but it still looks like it's going to be rough.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 7 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7, on ABC.