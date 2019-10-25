Grey's Anatomy is not messing around. The medical drama is charging full-speed ahead with its storylines this season, with two pregnancies (so far), a rival hospital in dire need of shaping up, and legal troubles for everyone's favorite surgeon. Now, the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 6 promo is here to let fans know that things are about to get scary — and not just because it's a Halloween episode. Warning: Spoilers for Season 16 Episode 5 of Grey's Anatomy follow.

In the Oct. 24 episode of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith once again skipped out on her legal obligations. Faced with a court hearing after bailing on her community service shift, the doctor opted out of attending because her daughter Zola needed emergency surgery. Though Zola emerged from her procedure totally fine as far as fans could tell, Meredith wasn't able to get out of her own predicament unscathed. Due to her delinquency, she was ordered to make up her missed community service hours... behind bars.

Yup, the Grey's writers are really out here sending Meredith Grey to jail. Though fans are led to believe this won't be a long stint in the slammer, it's still jarring to see the distinguished doctor in such a different setting, especially when she starts talking to the officer standing outside her cell about getting her kids ready for Halloween.

Check out the full promo below for a glimpse at Mer's upcoming storyline, as well as all the other spooky plot points in the Halloween episode:

TV Promos on YouTube

Aside from Meredith's uncomfortable experiences, it looks like the other big conflict in this episode will be the discovery of a mass grave that appears to be somewhere on the grounds of Pac-Gen North. It's hard to say exactly how this is going to play out in the episode, but it's clear that this hospital is a hot mess, and poor Karev just can't catch a break with his new job there.

Here's the full synopsis of the episode, titled "Whistlin' Past The Graveyard":

Alex is hoping to impress investors at Pac-Gen North, but when he hears disturbing news about skeletons on the construction site grounds, he enlists Richard to help with distraction tactics. Teddy feels the pressure to be super-mom after tasking herself with creating original Halloween costumes for Allison and Leo, while Meredith fears she won’t make it home in time for trick-or-treating with her kids. Elsewhere, Jackson tends to a pediatric patient who is upset she is spending her Halloween in a hospital.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 6 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31, on ABC.