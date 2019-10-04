You'd think a show like Grey's Anatomy would run out of ways to keep audiences entertained, but after all these years, that's still not the case. Season 16 of the ABC medical drama is just starting to pick up speed after premiering in September, and the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 3 promo reveals a handful of memorable moments to pique fans' interests. And bonus: While the new episode will surely pack an emotional punch (as pretty much every episode ever created has done in the past), the new clip is actually comprised of mostly fun, lighthearted moments.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 16 Episode 2 of Grey's Anatomy follow. Grey's is far from a comedy, but the show's characters and situations do often lend to funny moments (that is, when people aren't breaking up or dying, of course). Thankfully, it looks like the upcoming Oct. 10 episode won't be one that'll have you reaching for the tissues every commercial break. Judging by the promo video, the episode will have a big focus on what Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is up to after being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial.

If you'll recall, Meredith was fired for committing insurance fraud in attempt to save a patient, and it was revealed at the beginning of Season 16 that she had to do community service while waiting to find out if her medical license would be revoked. However, the good doctor just could not stop herself from helping those in need, and in Episode 2 she was shown treating people outside the hospital.

ABC

In the new promo, Meredith's well-meaning meddling is taken to a new level. The start of the 30-second clip shows a patient (Lisa Ann Walter, or, as I like to call her, Chessy from The Parent Trap) threatening to leave the hospital if she could not be seen by Meredith. This apparently leads Jo (Camilla Luddington) to suggest video conferencing with Meredith so that the celebrated doctor could provide her expertise without stepping foot inside Grey Sloan. This leads to a pretty funny shot of Meredith, wearing her bright orange community service vest, showing up on a computer screen to guide the surgeons in an operating room.

But it's not just the doctors you'll be charmed by, as the promo reveals. In September, it was announced that Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will guest-star on Grey's, and the time has finally come! Part of ABC's "Cast from the Past Week," in which people from iconic TV series and movies are reuniting on ABC primetime shows, Milano and Combs will play two sisters who have to decide whether to keep their third sister alive after she's declared brain dead following an accident at a construction site.

While the premise for their arrival on the show sounds pretty grave, the promo shows their reunion will at least have some lighthearted elements to it. Watch the full clip for yourself to get pumped for the upcoming episode:

TV Promos on YouTube

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 continues Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.