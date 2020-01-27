Grey's returned from its winter hiatus last week, and it definitely didn't allow audiences to ease themselves back into the hospital drama. The action-packed Jan. 23 episode was full of shocking moments that left fans in suspense, and the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 11 promo hints there are plenty more where that came from. Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 11 of Grey's Anatomy follow.

The chaos that ensued in the January return of Grey's Anatomy left many fans on the edge of their seats for the entire two-hour crossover with Station 19. Both shows' characters were involved in a gruesome scene when a car crashed into a bar, and it was pretty touch-and-go for some of those injured. Luckily, fans' beloved characters such as Helm and Schmitt got the treatments they needed and it appears they'll survive.

But Grey's wasn't going to let everything be so easy. One of the biggest cliffhangers from the fall finale — the drama with Amelia's pregnancy — wasn't resolved in this episode. As fans might recall, she was hesitant to get an ultrasound done thanks to trauma from her past pregnancy. Finally, after gathering up the courage, she went through with the procedure, which, happily, showed a health fetus... but it also revealed she was four weeks further along than she thought, meaning the status of Link as "dad to be" is now in question, and the newly-engaged Owen might actually be the father.

The car crash took up most of the Jan. 23 episode, but it looks like Amelia's drama is coming into the forefront of Episode 11. The promo for the Jan. 30 episode shows her sitting down with Link on a bench, apparently about to tell him about his potential "you're not the father" situation, but of course the clip cuts away before audiences can get a good sense of what really goes down between them.

Other things to look forward to in Episode 11 include more insight into Meredith's non-relationship with DeLuca, and Teddy revealing to Owen she might've just lost her engagement right (that fast, Teddy?). Fans will have to tune in to the next episode to see how all these complicated relationships unfold.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 11 airs on Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.