Hello, this is now a support group for all those feeling personally victimized by the fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Seriously though, that show knows how to pull out all the stops for its mid-season breaks, and this time was no different. After all the various heartbreaking and heart-pounding final moments of the Nov. 21 episode, there is so much to process while the series takes a two-month break. And then, when Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 16, Episode 10, the promo reveals the show will jump right back into where it left off.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 10 of Grey's Anatomy follow. There were so many wild moments in the Grey's fall finale — including Meredith meeting the "McWidow" thanks to her bestie Cristina, Amelia realizing Owen may be the father of her baby, and Maggie quitting her job, just to name a few. But of course, the major shocker happens right as the episode was coming to a close. For various reasons, a ton of Grey's and Station 19 characters were all hanging out at a local watering hole (the episode was titled "Let's All Go To The Bar," after all). But what could have been a relaxing night for some very stressed-out medical and emergency professionals quickly turned into an evening of tragedy when a car fully crashes into the building. The screen fades to black as various patrons cover their heads to shield themselves from the rubble, but it's not clear exactly who gets hurt and to what degree.

Thankfully, the Episode 10 promo reveals a bit of the immediate aftermath. Check it out:

TV Promos on YouTube

From the looks of it, Jackson, Ben, and Captain Herrera all appear to have survived the initial impact, and will likely play a role in helping out from the inside as tons of emergency workers arrive on the scene. Honestly, though, there's no telling who's going to get out of this one unscathed.

If it wasn't already clear that this crash is going to be a hige moment for Grey's Anatomy, ABC is doubling down by making this mid-season premiere a two-hour special and a crossover with Station 19. The episode will also serve as Station 19's re-entry onto ABC's Thursday night lineup, and it's obviously making a big splash as it returns.

And speaking of Station 19, the fire-house spinoff of Grey's is going to be taking the medical drama's 8 p.m. ET time slot starting in January, and Grey's is getting bumped one hour later. The 9 p.m. time slot means Grey's will be going back to its roots; the show originally used to air at that later time back in its earlier days. According to showrunner Krista Vernoff, this is a good thing.

"There are different rules for a 9 p.m. show than there are for an 8 p.m. show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules," she said to Deadline. "Grey's was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9. So we are excited by the change back to our original time slot."

Fans can watch the sexier Grey's (and its Station 19 crossover) when the show resumes on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on ABC.