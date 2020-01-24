After a long hiatus, Grey's Anatomy is back. After being left with the cliffhanger of the basement bar car crash in the winter finale, fans finally got closure about multiple characters' fates in the winter premiere. But not every question was answered, especially the lingering ones about certain doctors' personal lives. Specifically, fans are still left wondering which Grey's Anatomy character is the father of Amelia's baby, because there are a few options.

When audiences last saw Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) in 2019, she was happily in love with Link (James Christopher Carmack) and pregnant with his child — or, at least, she thought it was his. She'd been avoiding getting an ultrasound because of her traumatic first pregnancy, so by the time she finally did get one, she was pretty far along. In fact, she was even farther along than she thought she was. When her doctor told her she was actually 24 weeks pregnant instead of 22 weeks along, Amelia did some quick mental math and realized Link might not be the baby's father after all. Though she didn't say it out loud, it's safe to assume the muddled timeline means the father of her baby might be her ex-husband Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 10 follow. A lot of fans are pretty upset about the prospect of Owen's paternity breaking up Amelia and Link's happy love bubble, and it seems like Amelia is pretty upset about it, too. She spent much of the Jan. 23 episode of Grey's Anatomy stressed about figuring out the truth about her baby's father. And all that worry was compounded because Owen's current partner Teddy (Kim Raver) was turning to Amelia for relationship help.

It looks like Amelia's advice worked, because the episode ended with Owen proposing, and Teddy accepting. Meanwhile, Amelia told Link she had to talk to him about something important, but just as she was about to speak, the newly-engaged couple came rushing in to announce their happy news. That revelation seemed to be enough to keep Amelia from sharing her secret, presumably because she didn't want to ruin Owen and Teddy's moment. Instead, Amelia simply told Link they're having a boy, which is definitely not what she had been gearing up to say.

Now, it's unclear whether Amelia will ever dig into the truth, since it would clearly be easier for everyone to continue believing Link is her baby's father. However, since Grey's Anatomy usually doesn't let the opportunity for drama slide, chances are, these paternity issues are far from settled.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.