If we're being honest, you're not quite ready to let go of summer. You're still thoroughly enjoying the lazy days with salty waves, s'mores-making competitions, and long drives to the shore. You're even sending texts in the group chat like, "Anybody want to go on vacay this weekend?" I don't blame you — there's so much fun in the sun to be had. Plus, you have to check out The GoBoat motorized pool float.

It's made for your last-minute summer getaways, when you're trying to figure out how to make some more memories before you move back to campus or the leaves begin to change color. Those are the times when you voluntarily wake up early so you can watch the sun rise with your best friends, or grab a table at the diner before the crowds rush in. It's also when you carry around your Polaroid camera in your tote bag, in hopes of capturing a candid moment that you'll talk about for years to come.

To me, those are some of the best times of summer because everybody seems to be dedicated to having fun. Your best friends are ready to let loose, try new things, and say "yes" to the most unique adventures and experiences. That's why you should check out this motorized pool float from The GoBoat, and have a last-minute summer #vacay you'll never forget.

Essentially, this motorized pool float is like the bumper boats you may have been on as a kid. It looks like an inner tube that's been fully blown up, but with a motor attached it turns into a wild watercraft. You can launch it from a shore, dock, beach, or another boat, and start having fun with your best friends right away.

Well, some assembly is required. But, it will only take a few minutes to insert your battery, get your motor running, and go. After that, you'll be able to use this float for a myriad of activities including fishing, hunting, and sight-seeing. You can drive it around the coastline to the cutest and artsiest cafés, or the lighthouses that have been begging to be on your Instagram feed. (Personally, I'd use it to drive out into the middle of the lake and relax. That's what summer is all about, right?)

If the place that you're in isn't big enough for a game of bumper boats, or quiet enough for an afternoon of chilling and listening to your beach playlists, then you can load the float into your car. According to House Beautiful, it "weighs less than your average carry-on bag," which makes the float extremely portable and easy to set up in a new spot. What more could you ask for? It beats me!

daveyonce on YouTube

To get one of your own, you simply need to head to The GoBoat website, and check out the product. You'll notice that it comes in three different colors — white, pink, and yellow — and that the price of the motorized float depends on which color you pick. The white one costs $299, while the pink and yellow costs $314, not including tax.

In addition, the trolling motor and battery that you need to operate the float are not included. So, be sure to factor that into what you're going to spend overall, when you're considering purchasing this item. What is included are hours of fun for you and your best friends on your summer vacation, and the chance to have a one-of-a-kind experience before you all head back to campus or into the corn maze. Just give this unique and motorized float seven to 10 days to ship to you, and your picture-perfect memories will begin. (Sweet!)

If you're not ready to splurge on a couple of bumper boats, then you can pick up a colorful inner tube from The GoBoat, too. They come in white, yellow, and pink, and cost anywhere between $50 to $65, depending on which color you pick out. Truth be told, they'll stand out just as much on your Instagram feed, and in your mind when you're thinking about the laughs and unreal moments you experienced this summer.

They'll make you wish that this season lasted forever, and that you could keep planning one last-minute getaway after the other. In the words of Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye, "Can you believe?" That would be the dream, especially if each vacay included these bumper boats.