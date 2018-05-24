On the eve of a full moon, your deepest and darkest power escapes from the crevices of your soul. Your biggest vulnerabilities are exposed, and you can no longer avoid the secrets that you'd rather remain untold. It is the large, glowing rock hanging in our sky that pushes you over the edge, filling you to the brim with passion, instinct, and sensitivity. The purest version of yourself arrives, often with plenty of baggage and bitter truths to tell. On May 29, the full moon in Sagittarius 2018 will unravel all your tightly woven seams and ask you to break free.

A full moon always compels your most complex feelings to surface, where you are forced to reckon with them. If there are aspects of your life that aren't working for you, a full moon will make sure you realize it. When the full moon is in Sagittarius, a mutable fire sign with an insatiable desire to explore the great unknown and learn all there is to know, your ability to take risks comes into question. You may ask yourself, "Am I living truly my life to the fullest?" If you don't like your answer, then its time to fan your flames and run far away from your comfort zone.

Don’t Hold Back Out Of Fear

It's normal and even necessary to erect barriers that protect your energy from forces that threaten to deplete it. However, sometimes these barriers prevent us from taking a chance on something new and unfamiliar. Fearing potential danger, you may miss out on a lot of beautiful and thrilling opportunities in life. Of all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius is least concerned with respecting barriers. Instead, they want to tear them all down and see what lies on the other side.

On this full moon, consider the ways in which you allow your fear to control your life. Fear is an abstract concept that takes your safety a little too seriously. Nothing truly meaningful in life occurs without at least an ounce of fear. Remember that fear is not something to be avoided; it's something to be embraced. Learning to live in spite of your fear will take you places you never dreamed you'd go.

Envision A Wide & Expansive Future

This Sagittarius full moon will open you up to the many possibilities in your future. It's easy to get bogged down by a five-year plan, a narrow-minded goal, or all around low expectations for your life. However small you may be thinking, a Sagittarius always thinks big — bigger than what even seems humanly possible.

Contemplate a world much larger than your own and realize just how much there is for you to explore. Think of the daydreams that you escape into on the daily. Why must they remain daydreams? They can easily become reality if you put one foot in front of the other and make it happen. If you've always dreamed of visiting the ancient pyramids of Giza, why not begin the process of traveling there? If you've always dreamed of being a singer with a large crowd bellowing your songs, start practicing the guitar.

Do Something Completely Spontaneous

With all of this in mind, it's time to do something dramatic, spirited, and free, something that imbues this full moon with a memory you'll never forget. Think about what you've always wanted to do but have never had the guts to actually do it. Is it to get up on a stage and perform? Is it to throw an amazing and huge party? Is it simply to go swimming in the ocean at night? Whatever it is, there's no better time than a full moon in Sagittarius to set aside your fears and inhibitions and do what you've always dreamed of doing. In fact, your desire for something wild and spontaneous will be so strong that you probably won't have any fear in the first place.