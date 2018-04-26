Like the tides, our hearts ebb and flow with the lunar cycle. On a new moon, your rushing waters are pulled back into the sea, emptying you of vitality. The waxing phase continues until the sky is lit by a ripe full moon, when the shores of your heart are submerged once again. It only makes sense that emotions run high while the moon is most powerful, and that drama is likely to ensue under its weight. However, the full moon in Scorpio 2018 will instill much more than fear. It will give you the strength to take back control of your life.

Scorpio is a misunderstood sign. Many flinch at their intensity, unnerved by their rejection of faux-positivity and light-hearted white lies. However, their honesty should be the most comforting thing in the world. Wouldn't you prefer knowing who to trust right up front? Isn't it easier to acknowledge the darkness rather than avoid it like some gloomy elephant in the room? A Scorpio sure thinks so.

The full moon on April 29, 2018 will glimmer like an orb of Scorpio energy in the sky, filling us all with its transformative power. There will be no room for bullsh*t and no time for games. A Scorpio knows exactly who they are. Under the full moon, so will you.

Do Not Avoid Your Darkness; Embrace It

In life, it can be easy to fall for the idea that darkness is something you should hide. Hiding emotions and pretending everything is fine is how many people get through life. No one wants to be the negative person in the room. However, you can't make the right decisions for yourself while suppressing valid emotions and faking happiness.

In astrology, Scorpio is known for destruction and recreation; death and rebirth. It is concerned with the whole spectrum of life, from the good to the bad, and everything in-between. Under this full moon, the darkness that you'd rather avoid will not be easily silenced. And why should it be? Listen to what your darkness has to say. It's full of wisdom. It contains all the answers that you've been searching for.

If you're uncomfortable, speak up. If you don't like where something is going, do not go there. Your "bad" emotions often hold the key to your survival, to the preservation of your energy. Let this full moon bring you closer to your own truth, so that you may walk the path you were meant to walk.

Let Your Intuition Tell You Who To Trust

As with your darkness, your intuition often gets clouded by the mechanics of your mind. Your gut may be telling you something completely different than your head, leaving you confused and unsure of what to do. Under this full moon, you have all the planetary power to align your mind, body, and soul. Reflecting energy from the sun in Taurus, a Scorpio's opposite sign, you will be able to see all the kinks in your life that need smoothing out. When two opposite signs come together, they become harmonious. You'll feel this harmony stretching across you.

Use this harmony to make decisions for your life, for you'll be seeing everything clearly. The nameless pains and cloudy confusions will come into focus, giving you the power to remove toxic forces from your life and change your behavior for the better.

Commit To Healing Yourself

Under this full moon, the negativity that normally weighs you down will float to the surface. Unhappiness often feels blurry and sourceless, but through the lens of Scorpio, you will understand the specific nature of your own unhappiness. Since this full moon will sextile Saturn, planet of discipline, barriers, and hard work, you can take charge of your existence and make lasting improvements to your state of being.

Make decisions that reflect your character and commit to healing practices that bring you closer to your best self. Saturn is a motivating force. With its energy, combined with the full moon in Scorpio, you'll be able to transform your life in unbelievable ways. The choices you make during this time can linger in your life for years to come.