The First Official Photo Of Meghan & Harry's Baby Is Here, So Cue The Swooning

For royal followers, it feels like it's been 100 years since Kensington Palace first announced Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was in labor. She and her husband Prince Harry made the decision to keep their baby's delivery private, which meant fans would not be treated to the iconic hospital step photos they became accustomed to with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Today, May 8, the first official photo of Meghan and Harry's baby is here and it's just as good, if not better, than we hoped for! He is amazing!

On Monday, May 6, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle had given birth to a baby boy weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. The announcement read, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Soon after the announcement, proud new dad Prince Harry made a statement. He told the press, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning. A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Now, we have our first look at Baby Sussex.

And his proud parents!

Can't get over this family portrait.

Like I mentioned, it's no small deal that the public is finally being treated to a first look at Baby Sussex. Similar to a lot of the decisions Harry and Meghan have made since getting married in May 2018, their baby's delivery was exceptionally personal. In a nutshell: they clearly are continuing to do what works for them, not just what the public (or even palace!) wants.

They had obviously thought the delivery through from all angles and wanted to give their fans a heads up that they should not anticipate much of a scene outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London, where their niece and nephews were born. On April 11, they released an official statement regarding their birth plans.

The statement read:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.

Now that Meghan and Harry have their own Instagram account, it's fun to think about the kinds of stories, home videos, and selfies they could post if that's how things actually worked. Alas, the @SussexRoyal account is a place for fans to stay up to date with major news and happenings coming out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but we shouldn't expect any true new-parenting behind-the-scenes moments.

The first official post reads:

Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan

Hopefully, more "official" photos of Baby Sussex will pop up here soon.

In the meantime, welcome, little one! You have a very big life in store.