Ah, and you thought 2019 was going to be the year of smooth-sailing, didn't you? Think again, because Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will enter retrograde three different times this year and the confusion will be nearly inescapable. You remember this song and dance, right? Time to celebrate things like flight delays, data crashes on your computer, the wrong email being sent to the wrong person, and showing up to work with your shirt inside-out, because the first Mercury retrograde of 2019 has arrived and this one will be a doozy.

Before we get into all the logistics, I just want to say that Mercury retrograde is no reason to put your life on hold, nor is it something to feel absolutely terrified about. Look at it this way: Mercury is in retrograde around 19 percent of the time, according to Astrology King, so you've been experiencing this energy all your life and it's nothing new. I look at Mercury retrograde as an opportunity to reassess your priorities, complete existing projects, and relax. While you should definitely plan ahead and double check everything during Mercury retrograde, this infamous transit is a reminder that sometimes things go wrong and there's really nothing you can do about it. You've got to roll with the punches, forgive yourself, and do better next time. Celebrate Mercury retrograde the way I do and take it easy.

Mercury Will Retrograde from Mar. 5 to Mar. 28

If you've already begun to feel the effects of this pesky transit even though we're still a ways away from the start of Mercury retrograde on Mar. 5, that's because of a little thing known as the shadow period. Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow on Feb. 19, which is just as important a phase in the process as the actual retrograde itself. The events and situations that take place during the pre-retrograde shadow are essentially a teaser to what the main theme of this retrograde will be for you. If you're starting to become forgetful, mindfulness will be central to your Mercury retrograde experience. If conversations have become troublesome, then communication will be a bigger issue for you down the line. By the time Mercury reaches its post-retrograde shadow (Mar. 29 to Apr. 16), you'll feel the effects subside and everything will take on a more conclusive tone.

When Mercury is actually in retrograde, you'll begin to feel as though you're moving back in time, because Mercury is moving backwards through its astrological path. Situations from a long time ago may suddenly be brought back to the present. A project that you abandoned in the past may steal away your focus. An ex may pop out of the woodwork. This is your chance to square away the issue once and for all.

Mercury Will Be In Pisces For Over Two Months

This particular retrograde will take place in hazy and dreamy Pisces. Now, Mercury usually spends roughly three weeks in each zodiac sign, but when Mercury is interrupting its usual activity to roll backwards, that time span gets distorted. This year, Mercury will be in Pisces from Feb. 10 to Apr. 17, and this is going to be interesting.

For one thing, Mercury is in detriment when it's in Pisces. Remember that Mercury rules over Virgo and Pisces is Virgo's opposite sign. This essentially means that Mercury is at its weakest position when it's in Pisces and this will challenge the way you think, feel, and communicate for quite some time. Prepare to look at things in a way you never did before.

Mercury is a planet that's concerned about detail, logic, and evidence. Mercury thinks that what you see is what you get, which is completely contrary to the way that Pisces functions. Pisces is incredibly spiritual and it doesn't think that seeing is believing. To Pisces, believing is seeing. Think of this Mercury retrograde as a test of faith, because you won't have your usual binoculars to rely on.