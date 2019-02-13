Brrrr, is it cold in here, or is it just the Snow Moon? That's right, another full moon is upon us, and although it takes place in the dead of winter, its effects will leave you feeling anything but numb. Just like all full moons, right? Taking place on Feb. 19, your monthly emotional freak-out might leave you feeling overwhelmed and full of feelings, which is why I've got some helpful advice you should follow during the Snow Moon 2019, according to your zodiac sign. Take it from me, you'll want to listen closely.

As soon as we enter hazy, daydreamy, and fantastical Pisces season, the Snow Moon will emblazon the night sky in mutable earth sign Virgo. While Pisces wants to feel things spiritually, Virgo wants to sense things analytically, so prepare to feel a strange combination of both. However, while Pisces and Virgo could not be any more different, both of these zodiac signs complete each other and show the other what's missing. No matter what you're feeling, you'll be pulled to do something about it, because that's what Virgo does. It looks the problem in the eye before formulating a step-by-step plan to alleviate the situation. However, with ruthless Mars forming a conjunction to erratic Uranus, some things may feel a little too unexpected to plan for. Be kind to yourself, because anything can happen.

Aries

Take a look at the way you've been taking care of yourself. Is your routine productive? Are you setting aside time in your busy work day for some necessary self-care? All the ways in which your day-to-day life has been harming you will come to light, so remedy your priorities to suit your best interests.

Taurus

What is your heart's desire? What about life makes you truly feel joyful? What is inhibiting the joy in your life? All such things will become apparent to you. No matter how much responsibility you have on your plate, you owe it to yourself to have fun. Make a point to do something beautiful for yourself.

Gemini

You're going to be pining for the feeling of home and all that it entails. How is your relationship with your family? Are any childhood memories popping up? What you need is emotional security. Do whatever it takes to feel at home, whether that means redesigning your living space or seeing your loved ones.

Cancer

Every little detail and flaw is being emphasized before you. You're feeling the impulse to talk with others, speak your truth, and learn. Decide what needs to be said and keep yourself busy, otherwise your thoughts may wander off to dark places. Instead of being a prisoner in your mind, let your mind be your freedom.

Leo

All your financial situations are being laid out before you. Your relationship with your possessions and your material wealth is under scrutiny. Ascertain what it is you need. Do you need to save or make more money? Do you deserve to go out and go shopping? Make your world a more stable, beautiful place.

Virgo

Who have you been? Who are you now? Who will you be? Right now, you're feeling very tuned in to your identity. Honor all the growth you've experienced and remember that life demands change from you. You can't stay the same person forever. Although it sounds scary, it's time to embrace the new you.

Libra

You're going to be experiencing revelations and awakenings, so hold on tight. You will be made aware of things you were not consciously aware of. Listen closely to your intuition and do some serious inner work. Write in your journal, meditate, or talk to someone you trust. Don't ignore your heart.

Scorpio

The people you surround yourself with and associate with will come under question. Are you inspired by your social group? Do they bring out the best in you? Are you taking care of others and being generous with your spirit? Take these answers as opportunities to widen your circle of trust or possibly make it smaller.

Sagittarius

What is your dream job? In your heart of hearts, where do you see yourself in 10 years? It's time for you to think seriously about your goals in life and to take steps to bring you closer to success. If you fail, get back up and try again. Don't let roadblocks dictate your future. It's up to you to push hard enough.

Capricorn

What is your next big adventure? Maybe it's time for you to finally book that flight and travel the world. Maybe the adventure is about settling down and building a home. It's time for you to try something you haven't done before and open your mind to new perspectives. Reach for the moon and you won't regret it.

Aquarius

This is a majorly transformative and illuminating full moon, so prepare for emotional waves. You may feel something coming to an end, but don't look at this end as a brick wall. This end is just another beginning. Give yourself permission to unburden yourself. You don't need to be carrying so much weight for everyone else.

Pisces

Relationships are on your mind and swirling in your heart. Whether you're single, in love, married, or committed to someone platonically, you're going to notice the give and take within the partnership. Are you giving as much as you are receiving? Are you receiving as much as you are giving? Do not lose yourself.