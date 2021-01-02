Nicki Minaj has been on the DL with her baby boy since he was born, only giving fans a small glimpse. As a special treat to ring in 2021, the first full photos of Nicki Minaj's baby are finally here, and Barbz everywhere are sure to lose it over how cute they are. The music mama previously showed pictures of her baby's foot, but until now, fans have yet to see anything else.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 2, Minaj uploaded a thread of baby photos showing off her three-month-old cutie. She captioned the thread, "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year." Minaj continued, thanking fans for their love and support as she continues her journey into motherhood. "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time," she wrote.

Although fans are ~finally~ seeing some pics of her baby since Minaj gave birth to her son on Sept. 30, the singer has yet to reveal his name publicly. So far, Minaj has only referred to him as "Papa Bear" on social media, so the guessing game is still on. On Friday, Jan. 1, Minaj shared that she almost named her son Ninja when talking to fans on her radio show, per Entertainment Tonight. "You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it," she said. "A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja."

During the fan chat, she reiterated she's focusing on being a new mom, as well as working on her new album, which still isn't finished.

Minaj has remained secretive since she first announced her pregnancy in July 2020. She didn't even reveal her baby's sex until Oct. 15, when she finally showed a series of congratulatory cards that revealed she'd given birth to a boy. The first-ever glimpse of her baby came on Oct. 21, 2020, when Minaj showcased her baby boy's foot in an Instagram post.

One thing she has been clear about is how much she loves her son. In the gender-reveal post, she called him her "favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

On Dec. 30, she celebrated her baby's three-month milestone on Instagram with a throwback pregnancy pic. "Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear," wrote Minaj. "Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide."

Although Barbz still don't know the name of her little boy, the internet finally has full photos of him, and TBH, he's every bit as cute as fans hoped.