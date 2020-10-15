Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, and while the Barbz were elated over the baby news, the gender was kept secret. Now, an Instagram post from Minaj has revealed new details about her little one. After seeing the post, fans wondering whether Nicki Minaj had a baby boy or girl finally have their answer.

Minaj shared the post in question on Oct. 15, compiling a slideshow of congratulatory cards sent by her famous friends. The "Super Bass" rapper revealed she received presents from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Winnie Harlow, and more after giving birth. She thanked each of her friends in the caption. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Yep, you read that right. Queen Nicki and her hubby welcomed a baby boy into the world. You can see Minaj's Instagram post announcing the gender of her baby below.

Minaj must have really been feeling the love, as she was showered with supportive messages from her friends. “Baby Barb on Board!” wrote Winnie Harlow. “Congratulations, sis. Happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy! Sending you blessings and prayers on this new journey.”

Beyonce also penned a heartwarming message in her card. “Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family," she said, simply signing her note as 'B.'

“Congrats! We love you!” Kim K and Kanye West wrote in a card of their own.

Minaj has yet to share a first pic of her little one, but she wasn't shy at all in sharing photos from her pregnancy journey. Minaj first announced her pregnancy news with fans on July 19, sharing a snapshot of her growing baby bump. “#Preggers,” she captioned the pic.

She followed up with another pic, sharing her abundance of gratitude. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote.

Now that Barbz finally know the gender of Queen Nicki's baby, their eyes will be peeled to see what he looks like!