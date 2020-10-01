Queen Nicki is reportedly growing her dynasty! Since Nicki Minaj kept updates regarding her pregnancy journey close to the chest on social media, fans have been all the more eager to know when the Queen of Rap would welcome her newbron into the world. Now, it seems the time has come. TMZ and People claim Nicki Minaj gave birth, and it's sending the Barbz into a frenzy. (Minaj's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation on the reports.)

News first broke that Minaj was expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty in late July after the rapper shared the first of several baby bump photos to her Instagram page. Her caption for the first photo was just one word, but said it all. "#Preggers," she wrote below a gorgeous bikini pic.

Minaj was absolutely glowing in her pregnancy announcement, which she followed up with several more bump photos. The snapshots all showed Minaj cradling her belly while wearing a colorful, embellished swimsuit and sky-high heels. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she captioned one particular pic. "Thank you all for the well wishes," she added.

According to TMZ, Minaj finally gave birth on Sept. 30 in L.A. Although we still don't know the sex or name of the baby, the rapper's heir has reportedly arrived in good health, and that's all Barbz need to know to jump into celebration mode. Twitter is being flooded with excited tweets from fans who can't wait to see more of Minaj's growing family.

"I can’t believe nicki gave birth it feels unreal i’m so happy right now CONGRATS NICKI," one fan tweeted.

"I'M SO HAPPY FOR U QUEEN HOPE YOU HAD A GOOD CHILDBIRTH EXPERIENCE TO A HEALTHY BABY AND YOU'RE A HAPPY MOTHER @NickiMinaj," another excited fan wrote.

Twitter basically turned into a party dedicated to Minaj's baby arrival. "Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ and Zoo!! Our baby is here Barbs!! Hooray, we celebrating," a third fan tweeted.

Big congratulations are in order for Minaj and her hubby today, and it looks like the Barbz' celebration isn't winding down anytime soon.