Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze on Monday, July 20, when she announced her pregnancy. The rapper put her baby bump on full display as she shared her happy news with fans on Instagram after keeping it a secret for months. Nicki Minaj's pregnancy announcement is so simple, but it had the world freaking out in a matter of minutes.

Minaj is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she wed in October 2019. Just like their wedding reveal — where she used Mr. and Mrs. mugs to share the news, writing "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19" — Minaj kept her pregnancy announcement super simple. Minaj did not give too much information away, like how far along she is, the baby's gender, or when the baby is due.

Instead, Minaj simply captured her joy on camera. She was absolutely glowing in the Instagram announcement, which she captioned: "#Preggers." The gorgeous photo showed Minaj cradling her belly while wearing a floral bikini and super high heels.

Shortly after, she added a fierce, second photo which also put the focus on her bump. Fans couldn't help but share their excitement for Minaj and praise her for the announcement.

It's clear Barbz are living for this.

Minaj's announcement might have come as a surprise, but she's long expressed her hope to someday be a mom. "If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother," she told Complex in 2014. "I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

Now that Minaj is on the path to motherhood, her fans are more excited than ever for this next chapter in her life.