After an ultra-secretive pregnancy, Nicki Minaj is giving fans a first look at her newborn baby. The rapper shared the first photo of her little one on Oct. 21, and it has Barbz everywhere melting at the cuteness. That's right, the first photo of Nicki Minaj's baby has hit the internet y'all.

Minaj first announced her pregnancy on July 20, though she didn't share any details about the sex of her baby or how far along she was. Instead, she simply said one word as she shared her first baby bump photo: "preggers."

The one-word post was enough to send the internet into a complete frenzy, and fans couldn't wait to hear more. Minaj followed up her initial post with another pic, sharing her excitement. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote below another bump photo.

The announcement came after much teasing from Minaj over the possibility of a pregnancy. In September 2019, she revealed her intention to start a family. "I've decided to retire & have my family," she tweeted at the time. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE."

Now that Minaj has made good on that promise, fans can't get enough of the sweet pic which shows her baby's little foot.

"@NickiMinaj I love u and couldn’t be more happy for u," one fan gushed after seeing the photo.

Fans couldn't get over the cuteness.

"This is so cute omg love you @NickiMinaj," another fan tweeted after seeing the sweet photo.

Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth to her baby on Sept. 30, according to TMZ. The rapper gave birth in Los Angeles, the outlet reported, though Minaj herself didn't share the baby's name with fans.

