When I was in school, the capital "W" Worst Part of the day was waking up at the crack of dawn to get ready. I was always the girl who showed up with my hair done, my makeup on, and my outfit perfectly styled, and looking back, I spent way too much time making sure I looked good, when my routine could've easily been simplified. If you're still in school and want to stock up on some products to make an early-morning glam sesh a bit more bearable, look no further than the Fall 2019 FabFitFun Box, which is chock full of pretty much everything you need to go back to school in style.

If you're not familiar with FabFitFun, allow me to give you a quick backstory. All of their seasonal subscription boxes are juuuust under $50 at $49.99 apiece, and they typically contain upwards of $200 worth of goodies. Certain products are included in every box, while some options are customizable, which means you get ~options~ so you can ensure you get what you want. Depending on your membership tier, you can customize a certain number of options within your box. ~Fun!~

This time around, though, pretty much all the options are bomb, especially for back-to-school:

Courtesy of FabFitFun

One of the main items I wish I had in my back-to-school days was a high-quality hot tool for hairstyling — girl, I burned my hand and frizzed my hair so many times trying to rush in the morning and style my hair with a tool I bought on sale. One of the customizable options in every box this season is the Amika 1.25' Strand Perfect Ceramic Styler, which retails for $80 on its own.

Remember, the whole box costs $50 total, and this $80 flat iron is just one of the items in it! I know:

Another time-saver the box includes that would've helped me out as a morning-shower gal? The AfterSpa Hair Towel Wrap, which typically retails for $18. This material helps hair dry faster after you shower, so you can shower when you wake up, wrap your strands while you do your makeup, and blow-dry without ending up late AF. So genius!

@ Morning-shower people: Y'all need this, period.

And that makeup I mentioned? The Trestique Mini Eye Essentials 4-Piece Set, which would typically retail for $48, aka one dollar less than the entire Fall FFF Box, will make looking good a breeze. Trestique is a brand dedicated to creating multi-use, travel-friendly, super easy products, and this kit contains mini versions of two cream shadow pencils, a liner pencil, and a brow pencil, to get you out the door in just a few strokes.

Plus, the shades are neutral, so you can wear them alone for a perfect everyday look, or mix and match them with other products in your makeup bag to change up your glam:

In addition to hair and makeup goodies, this season's box includes quite a bit of skincare. Cult-favorite Lava Magik from The Better Skin Co. is an option for every member's box, and I've heard friends rave about this baby as a total must-have. It can be used as a cleanser, a scrub, and a mask, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this one. Especially since, you know, it retails for $32, and it's one of eight productsin the $50 box. Just saying!

Unrelated, but I've also always loved the look of this product's packaging. It's so pretty!

And last but not least, I'll tempt you with just one of the many other options for this season's box. The Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Mask 6-Pack, which normally retails for $25, is a must for treating yourself — And your skin! — before or after a long day of class.

No more looking sleepy in first period! These babies will leave you bright-eyed and ready to take on the day:

To customize your own fall FabFitFun box, hit up the company's website now and place your order. Back-to-school shopping done in one click? Yes, please.