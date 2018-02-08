The Internet supplies us with just about everything these days. Now, you can get a monthly subscription with amazing goodies delivered right to your doorstep, with the push of a button. The simple luxury makes you want to take advantage of the best subscription boxes, because YOLO, and why not treat yourself every once in awhile?

These boxes range from things like beauty products and shoes, to food and books. It's like you never really have to leave your house — but please do, because the sun is always serving up some amazing Vitamin D. Besides, when you're all caught up in the stresses and fast-paced nature of adulting, it is so alleviating to come home and see that you have a box of goodies waiting just for you.

It sounds so simple, but once you do it for yourself, you know that feeling is beyond fulfilling. First, you have to decide what you wouldn't mind getting every day, week, or month. Luckily, you have options and you'll never feel overwhelmed because most times, you get to pick your own terms. So, if you're ready to treat yourself to a subscription box that's totally worth it, you won't want to miss out on any of these.

1 My Lit Box Do you dread the fact that finding a bookstore is like a scavenger hunt, but you really want a good book to read? My Lit Box will deliver quarterly subscription boxes your way. Not only will you receive a book written by a person of color, but you'll also get book-related knickknacks every time. Knowledge is power.

2 Plated Food prep subscriptions can get a bit complicated, but not with Plated. Choose a meal plan that works best for you, which is based off of how many servings per night you think you'll need. The breakdown really helps you determine which works best with your hectic schedule. Before you know it, it'll be time to hit the kitchen. From thyme-roasted salmon to gnocchi pomodoro, these meals are beyond delicious. Your palate will thank you.

3 FabFitFun Highlighting beauty, wellness, and fitness products, FabFitFun has you covered. Not only are you able to customize your box, but you don't have to worry about receiving items in just one category. Any lady would be so, so excited to receive one of these gems with a selection of goodies every month.

4 Curl Box If you have curly hair, people might be envious — but they have no idea what it takes to maintain those luscious locks. CurlBox is the answer to all of your prayers. Each month, your subscription will include hair care products that are meant to nurture your curls — and it won't break the bank.

5 Birchbox Makeup, hair care, and skincare would normally take you a few trips to different stores. Birchbox is a monthly subscription that sends you five sample products each time. These are all according to your beauty preferences that you outline when you sign up. Find new favorites without having to deal with scrambling in the store.

6 Trunk Club Do you always feel like you don't have anything to wear, but don't really have the time to go shopping? Trunk Club brings the clothes to you, picked out by stylists. Each "trunk" has a $25 stylist fee, but it's put towards your final purchase (depending on what items you want to keep from the box). Sign up for the box monthly, seasonally or whenever you need it.