Another high-powered eclipse season is upon us. Tensions are running high, as this cosmic event will serve as a powerful catalyst for growth, both individually and collectively. Activating the North Node in Gemini and the South Node in Sagittarius, the emotional meaning of the November 2020 lunar eclipse has everything to do with gathering the facts and coming to terms with the truth.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth casts a shadow on the full moon, and full moons bring things to the light as they are symbolic of completion and finales. The moon also governs the subconscious mind, so your eclipse journey will consist of resetting your emotional world and clearing away unconscious fears. According to TimeAndDate.com, this is the last penumbral lunar eclipse of the year, and those who reside in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia will be able to witness 82 percent of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse. A powerful culmination from the heavens, this lunation will occur at eight degrees of Gemini, so think back to the new moon in May 2020, as it specifically touched down on this mutable air sign.

Themes that took place during this time could start to see fruition during the lunar eclipse on Nov. 30, as they each go hand in hand. To best understand how this eclipse series will affect you, take a look at your birth chart and see which of your astrological houses belong to Gemini-Sagittarius to see where you are evolving, growing, and shedding.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Lunar Eclipse In Gemini 2020: Nov. 30 At 4:30 a.m. EST

This is the first of two eclipses — the second will be a new moon total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14 — as they tend to come in pairs. Gemini is a mutable air sign. The element air speaks for itself in the sense that it's free and needs room to wander. Air signs tend to be more logical than emotional, but their open-mindedness is one of the many reasons why they're so incredibly gifted. Gemini's mutable modality, however, is also why Gemini's essence can be a non-conformist.

This non-conformity revolves around Gemini's logical mind and desire to see the facts on paper. There are two sides to every story, which technically means there's no such thing as right or wrong. Perhaps it'd be better to say that all things are relative, but this is where Gemini's planetary ruler, Mercury, comes in, as this planet helps us observe the duality of every thought. However, there's a fine line between the ability to dissect the information in front of you versus the need to prioritize their differences.

It's important to keep this in mind, as there will be a lot of information (Gemini) coming forth simultaneously, individually and collectively. It's up to you, however, to see both sides of the equation without losing track of the bigger picture (Sagittarius). Given that the moon is symbolic of your emotions and inner experiences, and eclipses make things more powerful, the essence of mercurial Gemini could easily blend thoughts with emotions, so do everything in your power to stay grounded during this time.

The sun in Sagittarius is still a pivotal part of this cosmic occurrence, and its zodiac archetype reminds us that the truth shall set us free. Mercury is the cosmic ruler of this potent lunation, but it still governs the lower mind, which can be scattered and indecisive. Fortunately, the sun will be making a quincunx (which is equivalent to five zodiac signs) to Uranus, which is symbolic of the higher mind. A symbol of the highest state of consciousness, this is an opportunity to tap into the super mind, despite the "facts" coming forth during this time.

Pivotal information awaits you, wherever eight degrees of Gemini falls in your birth chart, so stay tuned.