A powerful new moon in meticulous Virgo will take place on Aug. 30, and despite the eerie silence of this lunar phase, it's still an excellent opportunity to hit the reset button, literally and figuratively. Although, the emotional meaning of the new moon in Virgo 2019 goes way beyond the innate desire to start again. Nevertheless, let's take a closer look at the essence of the new moon phase first.

The new moon marks the beginning of a lunar cycle. This occurs when the moon sits between the earth and sun, and the sun sheds light on the dark side of the moon. This is why the moon becomes invisible — as seen from earth — during the new moon phase. However, when looking at it from an astrological standpoint, the new moon takes place when the sun and moon are traveling through the same zodiac sign. This, of course, creates a supercharged, more concentrated version of the zodiac archetype. Think about it: The sun and the moon are representations of our conscious and unconscious selves. So you can already imagine what happens when both of these ever-glowing luminaries meet up in a mutable earth sign like Virgo.

Spiritually rich and extra fertile, this kickstart of Virgoan goodness is paving the way for us before the highly anticipated Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto conjunction in January 2020. So if there’s something in your life that needs fixing in order for you to create the solid foundation you desire, the time is now. However, don't feel pressured to set intentions during this time. After all, the moon is renewing itself and so are you. This is a highly intuitive time, so if you're not in the mood, it's OK to sit with yourself in silence.

The New Moon In Virgo Takes Place Aug. 30 At 6:37 a.m. ET

Mercury-ruled Virgo is a representation of your day-to-day routine and well-being; hence, this astrological season is all about being of service to your physical surroundings. What can I say? It is Virgo's innate divine duty to serve the people around them. (Although, it's important to be mindful of whether you're taking care of yourself in the process.) Sitting directly across ethereal Pisces, this mutable earth sign is equivalent to the soul's greatest mission after it's been fully integrated with its physical surroundings.

Have you ever thought of new ways to utilize your mind, body, and soul for the greater good? Sounds like a lot, but it's not as difficult as you think. The mind and precision of a Virgo is a magnificent thing, so why not think of ways to benefit from it, personally and collectively? Cosmically aligned with both rebellious Uranus and the Pluto-Saturn-South Node conjunction in structured Capricorn, there is absolutely nothing subtle about this new moon. In fact, this Grand Earth Trine is powerful, abundant, and revolutionary.

The essence of Pluto, Saturn, and the South Node in Capricorn is asking you to rebuild your previously set foundations in the midst of electric Uranus revolutionizing your value system. What do you think happens when a harmonious earth trine like this lines up with a new moon? A head start, compliments of the cosmos.

The new moon will also be sitting alongside the sun, its planetary ruler Mercury, Mars, and Venus. The sun energizes; Mercury analyzes; Mars dominates; Venus gives it value. What area of your life needs work? Are you doing everything it takes to perfect your craft? There are 24 hours in a day, and they all belong to you.