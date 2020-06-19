Every season serves its purpose, and this is especially true in astrology. If Taurus season brought you closer to your five senses, and Gemini season helped you put your resources into motion, then what's next? Kicking off during the summer solstice on June 20, the emotional meaning of Cancer season 2020 will focus on your inner-world and your sense of nurture.

Though Cancer is governed by the moon, the sun still plays a major role throughout this celestial season. In addition to the beginning of a brand-new season and the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, the summer solstice — taking place on June 20 at 5:43 p.m. ET — is when the "sun stands still," which serves as a reminder to all of us to do the same. Being still with yourself and cultivating peace of mind can be challenging, as it requires the conscious effort of taking a step back from the chaos of your everyday life. Luckily, this is where Cancer season comes into play.

If you've ever wondered where Cancer gets the reputation of being a homebody, look no further. This cardinal water sign is the archetype of home, healing, and nourishment. Often referred to as the "Mother of the Zodiac," Cancer is a representation of the maternal relationship between humanity and nature.

The sun in Cancer will shed light on your emotional security, self-preservation, and it will ask you to consider whether or not you feel nurtured by those around you. What makes you feel safe? What reminds you of home? Governed by the mystical moon — the most ancient symbol of the divine feminine — the essence of this cardinal water sign will heighten your intuitive abilities and bring you closer to your past. This is one of the many reasons why those born under this sign tend to be more nostalgic than most people. Their emotional memory and deep sense of empathy is equivalent to a psychic sponge. Cancers constantly absorb the emotional undercurrents of their surroundings, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

Given that the moon — Cancer's planetary ruler — changes every two days or so, your mood and emotional state are more likely to fluctuate throughout this celestial season. Metaphorically, the constant changing of emotions is closely tied to a Cancer's ruling element, water, which is represented by the sea. It's no wonder a Cancer's zodiac archetype is represented by the crab. The crab's shell is an embodiment of comfort, safety, and home. And if you look at the order of the zodiac in terms of human development, the first birth into manifestation occurs in Cancer, and the same goes for this water sign's astrological season.

The Emotional Meaning Of Cancer Season

Just like the moon, nostalgic and sentimental, Cancer season brings forth the opportunity to connect to your roots, your ancestors, and your loved ones. This celestial season puts a magnifying glass on your comfort zone and serves as a reminder to nurture yourself from within.

Though the idea of tapping into your comfort zone might seem challenging right now, the essence of moon-ruled Cancer is deeply empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others. So instead of dwelling on the circumstances you can't fix on your own, how about thinking of ways you can you make someone you love feel safe?

Putting yourself in someone else's shoes, or at least making it a point to acknowledge their pain, will be much-needed practice during this time. The same way cultivating peace of mind will make it easier to practice empathy for others.