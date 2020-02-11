After The Longest Week Ever, you put on your favorite dress, your dancing shoes, and head out to paint the town with your besties. There was drama at work. Your little sister was acting so annoying. And everyone across every dating app was sending you the most boring messages. As you barhop with your girls, you pass the little Thai place that and your old boo went on your first date. And before you can think twice, you've already drafted a message. The drunk text you send your ex can depend on many things: how the relationship ended, how often you think of them, and, most importantly, your zodiac sign. From a fiery Aries who wants answers now to a dreamy Pisces who never let go, astrology may inspire your inbox in all sorts of ways.

Though sometimes drunk texts to exes happen (and trust me, I've been there), it's important to recognize your boundaries as you and your ex move on. If you don't want them reaching out to you or they've asked you for some space, it's imperative to honor their comfort levels and to act accordingly.

Of course, if you feel like a friendly message is in order, here's some astrological inspiration.

MarijaRadovic/E+/Getty Images

Aries (March 21–April 19) Fire sign Aries is right to the point. If they want to see their ex, they'll make no excuses (or small talk) about it.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Earth sign Taurus is stubborn. Even when their relationship has run its course, they'll never change their mind about the things they used to disagree on.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Adaptable Gemini sometimes struggles to make a decision and stick to it. At the end of a breakup, they're likely not to be sure what they want from their ex.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Tender Cancer is all about comfort and communication. After calling it quits with someone, they won't feel spiteful or angry, just hopeful for what the future holds.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Nobody can unfollow a Leo without Leo noticing — especially an ex. These lions want to make sure that all their past flames are up to date with their sexy selfies.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Virgo likes to have a plan and stick to it. Not one for surprises, they'll want to be direct and diplomatic with their ex.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Air sign Libra loves to be loved. They'll want to make sure that their ex isn't holding on to some lingering resentment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Brooding Scorpio is not one to forgive or forget. Though they're likely to pretend an ex never existed, if they feel like reaching out, it may not be the happiest message ever.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Sag is always on the go. They don't hold grudges and have little interest in unpacking the past or revisiting any old conflicts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Capricorn is probably more emotional about the breakup than their willingness to admit and will use their comfort zone (success at their job or school) as a means to extend an olive branch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Aquarius likes to have the last word. Even when everything has been said, this air sign will want to continue to clear the air.